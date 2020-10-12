25 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Herdsman living in hinterland of N China’s Kubuqi…

China promotes common development through high-level opening-up

China’s business environment largely improved in past five…

Chinese market sees better-than-expected recovery during eight-day Golden…

CNBG president races against time to accelerate development…

Third term fees: FCTA to sanction erring school…

Expert seeks indigenous regularization of weight and measures…

EndSARS Protest: Timi Frank urges youths to sustain…

FG vows to achieve global targets despite COVID-19

Gold exploration in Zamfara: Restructure Nigeria now, NDLF…

Politics

PDP in Enugu State under my watch is very strong – Gov. Ugwuanyi

*Inspires party members at LG monthly meeting

*Thanks them for their support, commitment

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Saturday, attended the monthly Local Government meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in some council areas of the state, unscheduled, to indentify, appreciate and inspire party members and teeming supporters, amid excitement.

Addressing party members at the meeting, which was the first since the outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), Gov. Ugwuanyi appreciated God for His protection, mercy and kindness throughout the peak of the pandemic, stressing that “we have come here to thank God for our life and health”.

The governor, who maintained that the PDP in Enugu State under his watch is very strong, told the jubilant party faithful that “we are not taking your support for our party for granted”.

Gov. Ugwuanyi urged PDP members in Enugu State to continue to keep faith with the party’s ideals, reiterating his administration’s commitment to sustain the tempo of peace, security and good governance in the state.

While expressing delight at the enthusiasm and happiness on the faces of large numbers of PDP faithful at the various Local Government Party offices he visited for the meeting, the governor thanked God for the existing peace and unity in the PDP family in the state, disclosing that his administration is devising a means to appreciate and recognize those who have not been recognized.

Receiving the governor, the enthusiastic party members reassured him of their total support and loyalty, commending his uncommon leadership qualities that have entrenched peace, security, good governance and participatory democracy in Enugu State.

Some of the Local Government Party offices he visited include Enugu South, Enugu North and Enugu East LGAs.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

INEC launches election results viewing portal

Editor

2002 Supreme Court ruling on right for political association over rules INEC de registration of NCP, others – Omoragbon

Editor

Edo Polls: NRM not in any alliance – Pub. Sec

Editor

Don’t leave APC for Oshiomhole, PGF DG begs members

Editor

APC Crisis : Oshiomhole begs for peace

Editor

Ifedi Okwenna declares to contest Anambra Governor

Editor

Dogara scheming for VP position in APC says Sen. Walid

Editor

Why Electoral reform is paramount for the 9th Assembly – Secondus

Editor

Edo guber: Ganduje, Uzodimma storm Benin, mobilize Hausa, Igbo communities for Ize Iyamu

Editor

Edo APC crisis: Pro Oshiomhole group opens factional secretariat

Editor

Ihedioha asks Court to stop Imo Assembly probe of ‘missing N19.63b council funds’

Editor

Ondo guber: APC panel disqualifies one aspirant

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More