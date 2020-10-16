22 C
Don’t use force on peaceful protesters, IGP warns officers

By Hassan Zaggi

Officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force have been warned against using force on peaceful protesters.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, gave the warning in a statement, Thursday.

Signed by the Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, the statement quoted that IGP as saying that citizens have fundamental rights of freedom of expression, assembly and movement which must always be upheld and protected by the police.

The IGP, however, appealed to protesters across the country, to continually conduct themselves peacefully and guide their ranks against infiltration by criminal elements.

He further stressed that, “the Force leadership has clearly heard the voice of the people and is irrevocably committed to doing everything within its powers to address the observed ills, punish any offending officers and promote a people-friendly police force.”

