22.2 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Exercise crocodile smile VI has nothing with #EndSARS…

#ENDSARS: Sitting on a tinder box

Fear grips appointees as Gov. Uzodimma plans sack…

IPAC, PDP, AAC others battle FG, APC over…

NECO reschedules Computer Science Praticals over #EndSARS protest

SEC to introduce capital market studies in schools

AEC 2020 start-up challenge holds November 2

Kano seeks origin, destination status for Dala Dry…

Shell subsidiary begins gas, power plant project in…

FG committed to digital economy agenda, says Pantami

Cover

Exercise crocodile smile VI has nothing with #EndSARS protest – Musa

The Nigerian Army, NA, has said that its planned exercise Crocodile Smile VI has nothing whatsoever to do with #EndSARS protest in the country.

A statement by Sagir Musa, spokesman of the Army at the weekend, stated that their attention has been drawn to some social media stuff wrongfully condemning the Army and its Leadership over the announcement of Exercise CROCODILE SMILE VI particularly the Cyber Warfare Component of the Exercise.

“This year’s Exercise CROCODILE SMILE is scheduled to commence from the 20th of October to the 31st of December 2020 has no relationship with any lawful protest under any guise whatsoever.

“For the records, Exercise CROCODILE SMILE is a yearly exercise in the NA Calendar/Forecast of Events which traditionally holds from October to December of each year.

“Thus, to now insinuate that it is an exercise meant to stifle the ongoing ENDSARS protest is to say the least highly misinformed. Exercise CROCODILE SMILE VI has nothing to do with the ongoing protest and the NA has never been involved in the ongoing protest in any form whatsoever. So far, the army has acted professionally since the civil protest started over two weeks ago,” the statement said.

According to Musa, “The army hereby enjoins all law abiding Nigerians to go about their lawful activities unhindered as the Exercise has nothing to do with ENDSARS protest, but a yearly event set out to train NA officers and soldiers in its efforts to ensuring safety and security of Nigeria and her citizens.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

I'm not a religious bigot a�� Buhari

Editor

$311m Abacha loot: PDP raises the alarm over plans to re-loot fund

Editor

Senate gives accelerated approval to Buhari’s N850bn loan request

Editor

2,707 civilians, 481 security agents killed in 2019 by insecurity in Nigeria – Report

Editor

COVID-19: Jonathan tasks Africa to look inward for solutions

Editor

Come over to Kano, Ganduje tells herdsmen

Editor

No workers to audit 471 federal MDAs, says AGF

Editor

Insecurity in the S/East: Call Miyetti Allah to order, Ohanaeze tells FG

Editor

DSS releases Mailafiya after 3hrs of interrogation

Editor

Independence Celebration: IGP deploys officers nationwide, orders 24 hours surveillance

Editor

Nigeria records 196 new cases of COVID-19, total now 1,728

Editor

Letter that forced FG to release Sowore and Dasuki

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More