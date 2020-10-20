EndSARS day 15: Confusion in Abuja as soldiers disperse protesters

*Hoodlums set police station ablaze in Dutse

By Daniel Tyokua

There is confusion in Abuja, the nation’s capital as armed soldiers disperse protesters at the outskirts.

Trouble started in the early hours of Tuesday in some parts of Sokale and FO1 areas of Kubwa in Bwari Area Council as armed soldiers reportly fired sporadically into the air to disperse some #EndSARS protesters who had gathered to begin the day’s protest.

Most of the passers-by scampered for safety, as residents were still in their houses trying to shut their doors and windows even as motorists on the Bwari-Dutsen -Alhaji road became stranded due to the ensuing gridlock on the route.

The agitators had erected a barricade at the Sokale roundabout area and Winners road and had begun settling into the protest before the invasion by soldiers in three trucks.

This is coming as hoodlums have taken over some parts of the Apo Mechanic village, attacking motorists and attempting to loot some shops in the area.

The miscreants who had earlier attacked #EndSARS protesters on Monday and burnt over 50 cars, were said to have mobilised to the area on Tuesday morning to halt the peaceful protest against police brutality.