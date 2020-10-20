30.4 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Gunshots Rock Abuja Market As Policemen Prevent Hoodlums…

The Unforgotten War: President Xi urges Chinese people…

#EndSARS SARS protests: Okorocha advocates salary cut for…

NASS Clerk bemoans burglary Act of Legislative Aide

EndSARS: Reps task IGP to end violence

*#EndSARS protests: Patriotic Elders rally support for Buhari,…

EndSARS: Listening to President Buhari from a hater’s…

*Azubogu Bemoans Violence In Parts Of Anambra*

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah condemns xtra- judicial killings of…

#ENDEARS: Ohanaeze, Arewa youths agree on safety of…

Metro

#EndSARS day 15: Confusion in Abuja as soldiers disperse protesters

*Hoodlums set police station ablaze in Dutse

By Daniel Tyokua

There is confusion in Abuja, the nation’s capital as armed soldiers disperse protesters at the outskirts.

Trouble started in the early hours of Tuesday in some parts of Sokale and FO1 areas of Kubwa in Bwari Area Council as armed soldiers reportly fired sporadically into the air to disperse some #EndSARS protesters who had gathered to begin the day’s protest.

Most of the passers-by scampered for safety, as residents were still in their houses trying to shut their doors and windows even as motorists on the Bwari-Dutsen -Alhaji road became stranded due to the ensuing gridlock on the route.

The agitators had erected a barricade at the Sokale roundabout area and Winners road and had begun settling into the protest before the invasion by soldiers in three trucks.

This is coming as hoodlums have taken over some parts of the Apo Mechanic village, attacking motorists and attempting to loot some shops in the area.

The miscreants who had earlier attacked #EndSARS protesters on Monday and burnt over 50 cars, were said to have mobilised to the area on Tuesday morning to halt the peaceful protest against police brutality.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Traders death: We have arrested two suspects – Rivers Police

Editor

Eld-el-kabir: FCTA restricts prayers to Mosques premises

Editor

Police recovers kidnapped victim’s decomposing body, arrest suspects

Editor

FCTA suspends issuance of building approvals for Lugbe

Editor

We won’t spare land grabbers – FCTA

Editor

CCD seeks expansion of Covid-19 palliatives support to people with disabilities

Editor

Gov Bello supports Isanlu robbery victims with N10m

Editor

Unknown gunmen abducts Perm. Sec. in Nasarawa-CP

Editor

60th Independence: Cleric admonishes Nigerians on nation building

Editor

Group Pass Vote of Confidence on Police

Editor

Police rescues 6 year-old, 2 others from kidnappers in Plateau

Editor

Kebbi : Youri Rigata annual cultural festival set to hold by Feb 20th to 22nd

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More