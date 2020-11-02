FRSC sets measures to curb crashes in Abuja

By Raph Izokpu

The unit commander Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Central Business District, Mr. Chukwuma Owoechukwu has said the unit has put in place measures that will curb grilock and road crashes in the Federal City Centre (FCC).

He said relevant stakeholders have been engaged on the need to support the corps do more before, during and after ember months.

Owoechukwu during an interaction in Abuja, called on the motoring public to abide by the traffic rules and regulations to safeguard their lives against road crashes.

He noted that this year’s special patrol operation had commenced with a flagged off of the ember months campaign by the Corps Marshall titled: ” Drive safe, stay safe”.

The Assistant Corps Commander said the Command under him is preparing for an advocacy sensitisation campaign for ministries staff, agencies and departments in the Secretariat.

According to him, “it is not only the people driving that need FRSC sensitisation, every one needs it and if we can be correcting one another the danger of road crashes would be minimised” he said.

He asked workers in the Secretariat to be using the parking lots with a view to preventing indiscriminate parking that would be causing girdlock and related road infractions in the area.

Owoechukwu cautioned motoring public to desist from using phone while driving as well as beating traffic just as he warned that offenders would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The Unit Commander enjoined motorists on the need to renew their vehicle particulars as at when due to avoid facing embarrassment and obstruction of movement.