Stakeholders, AMAC officials brainstorm on end to unrest

By Daniel Tyokua

Strategic stakeholders in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and the council’s officials on Monday met and continue with discussions on addressing the unending youths unrest.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, the chairman of AMAC, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido urged the stakeholders to support government’s efforts to calm down the rising violence especially looting of warehouses.

This is coming shortly after the chairman’s meeting with traditional rulers last week on the need to talk to their community members against crises.

Candido stated that with the current situation of things people must engage relevant people as well as go closer to God in prayers especially the religious leaders.

He said as leaders there is the need to engage key stakeholders on the wayforward when things are no more going well.

The chairman who was represented by his vice, Hon. Lawrence Onuchukwu explained that involving the opinion leaders was to identify areas that have to be reappraised.

He said: “What is happening in Nigeria or in Abuja is not good, no sincere person in AMAC will say he or she is happy, but we will continue to liase with stakeholders especially religious leaders to tackle the challenges”

On the way forward, both religious and youth leaders took turns to suggest ways out of the present uneasy calm in the municipal.

The Director Youth Education and Women Development FCT Christians Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev. David Amos called on the political Office holders to deliver the desired services to the that they rule.

He described the incessant looting of warehouses as criminal, calling on the youths to steer clear of the act.

Yahaya Garba Yolawi, Chief Imam Area 10 Juma’at Mosque FCT Imams, advocates for adequate security at all levels.

He urged the council officials to always carry the people along in taking decisions that have direct impact on the residents.