Govt officials under fire over alleged hoarding of COVID 19 palliatives in warehouses

As looting of hidden COVID 19 palliatives in several warehouses Across the country has remained abated, Nigerian politicians and government officials have come under severe attack following revelations that most of the allegedly looted products at the various warehouses across the country are items donated by individuals to governments as palliatives to reduce the suffering of the masses during the COVID 19 lockdown

Leading in the attack is the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), which accused government officials of hiding palliatives meant for citizens.

The CAN accusation was contained in a statement signed by Rev. John Joseph Hayab, CAN Chairman in Kaduna state, at thye end of the chapters meeting.

While CAN condemned in strong terms the vandalization and looting of public and private properties in Kaduna State by youth. It expressed its regrets that “palliatives were discovered in warehouses located in Barnawa in Kaduna, as a result of which the youths fell into the temptation of vandalizing the property and looting the said palliatives stored there going as far as searching for other warehouses in other locations within Kaduna. CAN frowns at such actions and condemn it in strong terms.

“More disturbing and repugnant is the fact that government officials, in the face of hunger and untold hardship that has been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic could withhold palliatives that should have been used to relieve poor citizens from the hardship and hunger that the pandemic came with.

“We note that whoever is responsible for holding these palliatives is/are to take responsibility for this unholy act. In that regard, we call on government to investigate and take drastic actions against those whose greed and insensitivity caused the near break down of law and order.

“CAN calls on all persons who may still have palliatives in their warehouses for selfish gains against the poor masses to as a matter of urgency bring the palliatives out and share them to the citizens that they are meant for. Should you choose to keep these palliatives in your custody, the youths may still find out in the near future which will still bring us back to this ugly experience as there is nothing hidden under the sun.”

While calling on Nigerian youths to resist the temptation of looting and vandalization of public and private properties, CAN also called on those responsible for the inhuman act to “come out publicly and apologize to the citizens for withholding what belongs to us at a time we needed it most.