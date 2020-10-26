30 C
There‘ll be new life in Nigeria after EndSARS protest – Anglican Cleric

From Maurice Okafor, Enugu

The Anglican Bishop of Nike Diocese, Enugu State, Rt. Revd. Dr Christian Onyeka Onyia, yesterday expressed optimism that Nigeria as a nation will overcome its present challenges even though it seems as if the country is presently in a state of hopelessness with uncertainty.

Bishop Onyia gave the assurance in his sermon to mark the inauguration of ”Thinkers Corner Archdeaconry and induction of the Archdeacon at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Thinkers Corner,Enugu.

He said that the rate of carnage that came aftermath of Endsars peaceful protest was alarming and exposed the level of moral decadence in the country. He lamented that most youths have the believe that the only means of survival in the present age is to follow evil ways.

“His words “The peaceful protest was good. But when it became violence, I became unconscious. I never believe that Enugu state can be violent until it happened in the past two days. Enugu State is not known for violence, so you see the level we have degenerated to.”

“We are at a point of hopelessness in this country. The blame is not on President Buhari alone. We have too many Buharis even in the church; people who detest the truth, when you tell the truth, they reject it.

I don’t blame President Buhari but our Christian brother the Vice President, which knows the truth and fails to say the truth.”
“I still believe Nigeria will be good one day. I believe a new generation will rise up. That’s the only way change will come to Nigeria because even if you remove Buhari now, those working with him who are already indoctrinated with his style of government will take over.”
The Bishop assured Nigerians that there is no state of hopelessness in Jesus Christ, the son of God. He said there is no circumstance and situation God cannot change.

The high point of the church service were the induction of Venerable Chigozie Igwemba and his wife as the archdeacon of Thinkers Corner Archdeaconry, Nike Diocese, confirmation of some Youths in the Architecture and admission of some women into Women’s Guild and Girls’ Guild if Nike Diocese, Anglican Communion.

