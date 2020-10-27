32 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Group to FG: Youths are heroes and future…

Insecurity: Military rescues 38, destroys several criminal camps…

People Investment TV Show Rolls Out Programme To…

ENDSARS: Government failed to implement recommendations, IPCR tells…

Suspected hoodlums attack NYSC camp in Abuja

Energy Day: NAEE calls for energy supply base…

Reps C’ttee to take up funding of NEPAD…

Projects: Justice Galadima Wants Engineers To Explore Contract…

Senate rules out stable power supply in Nigeria

Shippers council, companies mull removal of demurrage on…

Business

Shippers council, companies mull removal of demurrage on cargoes

The Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) and shipping companies are mulling on the removal of demurrage on cargoes due to last week’s disruption.

Mrs Rakiya Zubairu, Head of Public Relations, NSC, said on Monday in Lagos that it was one of the ways to alleviate the hardship of shippers.

She said that activities at Apapa, the port city of Lagos, was gradually returning to normal after the disruption of the past week.

“The Lagos State Government has also eased the curfew by pronouncing that residents can move freely between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

“And there is no doubt the activities of the past week caused a lot of disruptions for shippers just as it did during the COVID-19 lockdown,

“Nigerian Shippers Council is working with shipping companies to find ways to ease the hardship occasioned by the disruptions,” she said in a statement.

Zubairu noted that several discussions were taking place between the leadership of the council and shipping companies in Nigeria.

She said that it was to find ways to accelerate clearing of cargoes from the terminals and collection of the same by shippers who were unable to access the ports.

Zubairu said that the Executive Secretary of NSC, Mr Hassan Bello, would also visit some terminals to fine tune discussions on the waiver and other issues. (NAN)

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NIMASA probes wellhead fire, warns mariners against impacted area

Editor

Firm to give out 2000 plots of lands to agric enthusiasts

Editor

Coronavirus: CBN releases N1trn to boost local manufacturing

Editor

NDE trains officers on image making

Editor

Transcorp group announces significant new executive, non-executive Board appointments

Editor

KEDCO Cautions Against Illegal Reconnection

Editor

NDDC to provide funds for East-West road completion- Akpabio

Editor

Customs FOU intercepts vehicles, rice, others worth N10bn

Editor

Senate probes Commercial Banks on deposit, lending rates

Editor

Mambilla host communities pledge support for $6bn project

Editor

Forex: Naira strengthen against Dollar at Bureau d Change

Editor

PMB commissions Eni’s 10MW power plant for NCDMB

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More