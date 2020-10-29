32 C
Troops repel attack on Army Super camp Damboa

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Troops of Operation FIRE BALL under Operation LAFIYA DOLE have repelled an attack on the well fortified Army Super Camp Damboa under 25 Bde in Sector 2 by members of the Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Province.

Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko
Ag Director Defence Media Operations, in a press release said the suicide journey was aborted as the terrorists met their waterloo as they were pounded with superior fire power and additional fire support from the Air Task Force.

He said the criminals withdrew in rout as they could not withstand the well organised and determined soldiers during the encounter.

“The Boko Haram terrorists suffered severe casualties as 22 terrorists were neutralized others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds, 2 Gun trucks destroyed, One NSV Anti Aircraft Gun, 2 Rockect Propelled Grenade Tubes, 4 PKT Machine guns, One General Purpose Machine Gun, One Browning Machine Gun, 12Ak 47 Rifles, One AK 74 Rifle were recovered. Other items include: One RPG 7 bomb, 116 Rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 2 Hand grenades were recovered from the terrorists. Few of own soldiers were wounded in action and have since been evacuated and receiving medical treatment.

“The troops of Operation Fire Ball under operation LAFIYA DOLE are hereby commended for the resilience, doggednes and commitment exhibited since the beginning of Operation FIRE BALL. They are equally encouraged not to rest on their oars but build on the successes recorded.

“The entire populace of the North East are hereby assured of the Nigerian military high command determination to finally rout the remnants the BHT/ISWAP criminals from their enclaves in this zone.”

