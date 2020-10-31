KEDCO distributes 87, 747 free prepaid meters to customers

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), on Friday, commenced the official distribution of free prepaid meters to over 87, 747 customers across Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states, in the first phase of the programme.

Speaking during the official flag-off of the programme at Hausawa Quarters, Tarauni Local Government Area, Kano, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr. Isyaku Jamil Gwamna, urged customers to make judicious use of the meters and avoid bypass.

Dr. Gwamna who was represented by KEDCO’s Chief Operation Officer (COO), Vijay Kumar Salawani, explained that the programme was put together through the combined efforts of KEDCO, Federal Government and Meter Asset Provider (MAP).

According to him, the initiative is under the auspices of National Mass Metering Scheme (NMMS), a Federal Government intervention scheme of providing meters to customers at no cost, adding that it was powered by MAP.

Also speaking, the Chief Customer Relations Officer (CCR) Abubakar Yusuf, explained that the Federal Government along with eleven DISCOS across the country will distribute six million prepaid metres to consumers in the country.

He added that in Kano, the distribution will commence from house to house in the first phase tagged Zero Phase where 87,747 will be distributed.

According to him, KEDCO has over one million customers in Kano, Katsina and and Jigawa, adding that efforts have been made to ensure a hitch-free distribution of meters to all the customers in KEDCO’s franchise area.

He added that, “I wish to thank you for being present at this event. The federal government along with eleven distribution companies in Nigeria have provided six million metres for our consumers.

“We are have about one million customers from Kano to Katsina and so a proper modality for the distribution will be out in place.

“It is not a thing that will be expected within a day, a week or a month but it has commenced already.”

He, however, appealed to customers to take responsibility and report any case of vandalism or diversion to the concerned authorities.

“We call on the public to report cases of vandalism and bypass of connection by anybody to the concerned authorities because it is a crime.

“There are readily available laws dealing with such crimes and violators will surely be prosecuted” he stated.

In his opening remarks, the Administration Manager, Salisu Abdussalam urged the public to avoid destroying KEDCO installations, while he thanked the Federal Government for its effort in providing the metres.