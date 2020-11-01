Be ready to implement new teacher’s welfare package, TRCN charges states

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), has urged state governments to waste no time in keying into the review of the welfare packages for teachers already set for implementation by the Federal Government.

TRCN Registrar, Prof. SegunAjiboye, who made the call while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan noted that since education is on the concurrent list of the constitution state governments should be ready for the smooth implementation of the new welfare packages. He said that the new salary scale and other welfare packages for teachers were already being worked out for implementation by the Federal Ministry of Education and the Office of Head of Service of the Federation.

The TRCN boss noted that when fully implemented at both the federal and state levels, the teaching profession would attract the best brains while experienced hands would also be retained.

Ajiboye said that the Buhari administration had decided to attend to the welfare of teachers, which had been neglected over the years, in order to lay a solid foundation for the education of the Nigerian child and boost the morale of teachers.

“The president’s approval cuts across new salary structure for teachers, their retirement age, teaching practice allowances for both lecturers and pre-school teachers, bursary awards for education students and rural housing scheme for teachers, among others.

“Presently, the Federal Ministry of Education and the Office of Head of Service of the Federation are working out modalities for the implementation of the presidential approvals.

“While this is going on, it is incumbent on the states to be carried along for its smooth implementation at that level, given the fact that education is on the concurrent legislative list.

“As quality education is essential to the development of any nation, so also the welfare of teachers, to enhance their performance and encourage impactful teaching.

“The issue of teachers’ welfare in our country has been downplayed over the years. While it is true that we need the police to control crime in our society, we also need teachers to eradicate crime and criminality in our country,” Ajiboye said.