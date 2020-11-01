23.3 C
Haruna Ungogo, Nigerian ambassador to Jordan, is dead

Haruna Ungogo, the Nigerian ambassador to Jordan has passed away.

He reportedly died at a hospital in Garki, Abuja on Sunday.

Ungogo, a Kano indigene, had been ill for some time.

His body has been transported to the state for burial in line with Islamic rites.

The deceased served as Secretary to the Kano State Government. He was formerly Rector, Kano State Polytechnic.

In October 2016, President Muhammadu Buhari forwarded the names of Ungogo and 45 others to the Senate.
They were nominated as non-career ambassadors from 35 states.

