34 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry as a Kangaroo…

Cybersecurity readiness, resilience is a journey not a…

COVID-19 deaths increase in Africa -WHO

Lt. Anyanwu takes over as Spokesperson Sector 2…

NCC approves e-SIM trial for MTN, 9mobile

BENUE: Coalition of CSOs Charges BNSG on Budget…

KEDCO begins implementation of service-based tariff

NAF partners Family Homes Funds to provide affordable…

Kano agro-pastoral project to construct 70KM rural roads

NAF deny receiving alert on Chibok attack

Business

Air Peace receives another ERJ-145 from C-check

The Management of Air Peace has announced the arrival of another aircraft ERJ-145 after undergoing C-Check abroad.

Mr Stanley Olisa, spokesman for Air Peace, confirmed the development in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday.

Olisa explained that the aircraft, with registration number 5N-BVD, arrived Lagos on Monday night.

“Most of our aircraft were out on C-Check during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have started arriving one after the other.

“It will be recalled that just a couple of weeks ago, we received a new aircraft bringing our current Embraer 145 fleet to 8,” he said.

Olisa said that the airline was expecting two more aircraft from C-Check in a few days time.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NCC presents N9m grants to digital solutions winners

Editor

Banks’ assets, liabilities now N40.87trn – CBN report

Editor

Border closure no longer sustainable – MAN

Editor

Buhari seeks early completion of $2.8bn AKK gas pipeline project

Editor

FG commissions 11 projects to boost digital economy

Editor

Works Minister seeks citizens’ engagement over state of Federal roads

Editor

Umahi commends speed of renovation of Akanu Ibiam International airport

Editor

Transparency: CSOs seek inclusion in oil block bid round process

Editor

Coronavirus: CBN releases N1trn to boost local manufacturing

Editor

NSE trains operators on derivatives trading

Editor

NIPOST right agency to collect stamp duty-Pantami

Editor

CHI gets NAICOM approval to operate Micro Insurance

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More