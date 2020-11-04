Electricity consumers reject bills in Zamfara

From Salisu Zakari Maradun, Gusau

From all indications, electricity consumers in Zamfara may stop using the commodity following what they described as insensitive billing currently imposed on them, checks by The Authority in the state have shown.

According to the investigation, since the recent distribution of the bill in October, which also terrified the customers, many of them in a large number, returned same to the organisation, that they will not respect it.

Many of them also, continued the investigation, outrightly informed the authorities of the electricity to go and disconnect their houses as they could no longer afford to pay, saying the bill was exorbitant.

The investigation also revealed that as a result of the unhealthy development, many of the users have now resorted to using small generators, particularly the small scale businessmen and women who formed a large population of the consumers of the commodity in the State.

Some of the consumers who spoke to our reporter expressed their sadness over the situation, describing it as an attempt to deprive the people of the opportunity to progress in their business activities.

Malan Wakkala Dan Inno, a grinding machine operator in Gussu, told our reporter that he used to pay 5000 naira a month as his bill, but now they brought a bill of 30000 naira having consumed the same unit of the electricity.

He explained that even the supply of the electricity was not as sufficient as expected, because sometimes it will not be longer than three to four hours.

Also speaking, Gajiya Ige Ladan, a shop owner located along Sani Abacha way in Gussu stated that for the first time she was witnessing the bad aim coming from what is popularly known as NEPA, as according to her, businessmen and women will end up slavering for the organisation going by what is being witnessed today.

Virtually, the number of people rejecting the supply across the State increases on a daily basis with their bills in hand taking it to electricity offices in the State.

All efforts to talk to any of the management staff of the organisation proved abortive