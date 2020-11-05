26 C
APC takes delivery of membership registration materials

Ahead of its planned membership registration and revalidation exercise, the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) took delivery if materials to commence distribution to state chapters

Speaking while receiving the materials at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, Chairman of the National Caretaker and Extra Ordinary Convention Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State said the party is determined to remain it’s lost members to position it strongly for future political contestation

Buni noted that the materials will first get to all the state chapters as well as the Federal Capital Territory before a timetable would be released for the commencement of the exercise in all the over 199,000 polling units in the country

“As you can see, we just took delivery of the first consignment of the registration materials that will soon start across the country. We have over 119, 000 polling units across the country.

“This is the membership register and we have the personal information slip that goes with the register as well. Like I said we have just taken first delivery and after taking all the stocks then we will now unveil the date, the timetable for the registration across the country, and you know we are going to register, revalidate our existing membership register across the country.”Governor Buni stated

Also present at the delivery were the Governor of Jigawa state, Abubakar Badaru, Zamfara State Chairman of APC, Liman Lawan and others members of the caretaker committee.

