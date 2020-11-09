25 C
Health

NCDC backs Delta, Enugu to battle yellow fever

…3 samples in Delta, 1 in Enugu test positive

By Hassan Zaggi

Following the outbreak of Yellow Fever in Delta and Enugu states, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is currently supporting the two state governments to combat the disease.

Yellow fever virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito.

In a statement in Abuja, yesterday, the NCDC disclosed that the partnership to combat the disease was a result of

reports of a sudden spike in cases and deaths in some communities in both states.

According to the statement: “On November 2 and 3, 2020, NCDC was notified by the state ministries of health of Delta and Enugu States respectively, of cases presenting with symptoms indicative of a viral haemorrhagic fever.

“Most cases presented with fever, headache, fatigue, jaundice vomiting (with or without blood) among others. “As at November 6, 2020, three samples from Delta and one sample from Enugu tested positive for yellow fever at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital Laboratory and NCDC’s National Reference Laboratory, Gaduwa.

More samples are being tested from both states to confirm the causative organism of this outbreak.”

The statement further noted that the State Epidemiology Teams are currently leading the response with support from NCDC, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

An incident management system, the statement revealed, has been activated by NCDC to coordinate response activities and Rapid Response Teams (RRT) have been deployed to both states.

The NCDC and State RRTs are carrying out active case search, risk communications and community engagement as well as ensuring prompt management of cases. Our sister agency, NPHCDA is working with the affected states to plan for a vaccination campaign. Yellow fever is a vaccine-preventable disease, and a single shot provides immunity for a lifetime.

The NCDC, however, warned that symptoms of the disease include yellowness of the eyes, sudden fever, headache and body pain.

The vaccine for the disease, the statement noted, is available for free in primary health care centres in Nigeria as part of the national childhood routine immunisation schedule.

