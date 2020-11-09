Marie Stopes Nigeria partners FG to improve reproductive health services

By Hassan Zaggi

The Minister of State, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, has vowed to that the Federal Ministry of Health, will continue to partner with Marie Stopes Int’l Organization in Nigeria (MSION), to improve the reproductive health of women in the country.

He disclosed this when the Country Director of Marie Stopes, Effiom N. Effiom, led a team of officials from his organization on a courtesy visit to the minister, in Abuja, Thursday.

He noted that there is need to have collaboration and partnership to ensure the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the country.

He, however, said that in seeking the collaboration and partnership there is a need to touch on availability, accessibility and affordability of the services that are of the type which the MSION provides to teaming Nigerian women.

Dr. Mamora stressed that “students, people across board, even workers, cutting across cultural divides of the Nigerian demographics” as people who procure the services of MSION.

He further noted that improving on the existing partnership between the health ministry and the organization therefore is “from a point of enlightened self-interest.”

The Minister insisted the services provided by MSION are very important to a great number of Nigerian population, hence, the need to be supported by all.

“Even when right to life is guaranteed in our Constitution, it should be by choice and not by accident,” he stressed.

Speaking, the Country Director of MSION, Effiom N. Effiom, disclosed that his organization works collaboratively with government at national, state and LGA levels to strengthen healthcare delivery; offer comprehensive services that enable women all over Nigeria to choose their reproductive health future through various service delivery channels and tailoring its service delivery to ensure that no one is left behind.

He noted that his organization works to ensure women get reproductive health services and help them to access contraception.

With the support of partners, he said, his organization provides high-quality contraception and PAC to women and girls wherever they live.

Mr. Effiom further disclosed that through concert efforts, the MSION, in 2019, averted 1.9 million unintended pregnancies; 840, 000 unsafe abortions were averted through the 1.05 million safe abortion and post-abortion services provided and 3.7 million women accessing the contraceptives provided by the organization for Nigerians.

He further revealed that 11, 000 maternal deaths were averted and that 23% of MSION’s client-visits are under the age of 20 and 120, 000 adolescents reached each year.