Health

FMC Keffi to commission ICU, Baby care, dialysis units soon

From Francis Nansak, Lafia

The Chief Medical Director, Federal Medical Center (FMC) Keffi, Dr Yahaya Baba Adamu, has disclosed that the construction work of the dialysis unit is now 100% completed and only waiting for the approval and released of the 2021 budget to enable the Medical center equip the unit to commence operation.

He disclosed this in an exclusive interview with our Correspondent in Keffi, recently .

According to him, the Oxygen plant has been in used during the COVID-19 peak period. He, however, disclosed that before the end of the first lap of the disease, due to intense pressure mounted on the machine, it needs to servicing for optimal performance.

The Medical Director further explained that the management of the hospital had succeeded in making sure that the Intensive Care Unit(ICU), Special Care Baby Unit and the Theaters are all piped to the Oxygen plant.

Dr Yahaya Adamu pointed out that some of the projects he inherited have been completed and that new ones at the specialist clinic are at roofing stage, adding that the isolation center which was never on ground in the center has been completed and ready to be commissioned.

Dr Yahaya, however, maintained that almost all the patient of COVID now ,which dwindled are managed at their homes.

He assured that when the dialysis unit is fully equipped it will be available for service for between 4 to 8 patient at a time daily.

