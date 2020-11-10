32.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Palestinian embassy in Nigeria opens condolence register for…

Allow Buni’s Committee to reposition, return peace to…

Ghana’s former President J.J. Rawlings is dead

#EndSARS: Lagos Govt, Judicial Panel Dragged To Court…

Evacuate us from Ghana, 753 Nigeria traders cry…

Wanted Boko Haram Terrorists: CATE Pledges support for…

Pioneering area of Shanghai thriving with reform, opening-up

China endeavors to open up new vistas for…

China speeds up construction of space-ground integrated quantum…

Xinjiang builds community-based elderly care facilities to offer…

News

Senate Committee on Solid Minerals expresses support for increased funding of the sector

By John Okeke

The Senate Committee on Solid Minerals, Mines, Steel Development and Metallurgy has expressed readiness to ensure appropriation of adequate fund for the Solid Minerals and Metals Sector in the drive toward diversification of the economy.

This was contained in a Statement by the Acting Director of Press of the Ministry ,Timothy Akpoili.

Speaking when the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, appeared before the Committee on Monday, November 9, 2020 for the 2021 Budget defense, the Vice Chairman of the Committee, Senator Adelere Adeyemi Oriolowo, who chaired the meeting, and other members of the Committee expressed the need for adequate funding, saying that the sector has the potential to diversify the economy through revenue generation, wealth creation and employment.

Senator Oriolowo asked the Minister to make available to the Committee all relevant documents or information that would enable them to make informed decision on the need for increased budgetary allocation for the sector.

Also the Committee urged the Ministry to step-up action towards curbing illegal mining and smuggling of minerals out of the country. They noted that a lot of revenue due to government is being lost to the activities of the illegal miners
Earlier, the Minister briefed the Committee on efforts being made to facilitate industrial minerals development that promotes self-sufficiency, as well as development of the entire gold value chain aimed at increased foreign exchange earnings.

He however, pointed out that inadequate fund is one of the major challenges, saying that to attract big investors to the sector, there is need to invest heavily in Geoscience data generation, and that it is bankable data that would attract major investors that pay better taxes or royalties.

The Minister told the Committee that the Ministry’s Budget proposal for year 2021 is N22, 058,222,139, of which, N10, 188,565,772 is for Capital.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Lagos Govt partners Ubah on palliatives for Ndigbo

Editor

Primary School pupils demand for climate Justice

Editor

Covid-19: NRM calls for caution as FG plans to decongest correctional centres

Editor

Group Condemns ‘Anti-Christian’ Fight Against Corruption

Editor

Coronavirus: ECOWAS orders staff to work from home

Editor

Amnesty Programme: Ex-Militants decry marginalisation, urge Buhari to appoint Akwa Ibom indigene next coordinator

Editor

Gates, Dangote, commend Zulum over Healthcare devt amidst insurgency

Editor

Emir of Zazzau, Shehu Idris, dies at 84

Editor

PMB Condoles Gov. Yahaya Bello Over The Death of Mother, Charges Kogi People to Unite

Editor

Nigeria’s Covid-19 cases rise to 131

Editor

No provision for compulsory vaccination in national health emergency bill-Sen.Utazi

Editor

Petitioner urges DSS to take over case of fraud against EFCC, ‘Magu boys’

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More