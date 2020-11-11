Police in search of man who allegedly killed ex-wife’s lover in Jigawa

Jigawa Police Command in Dutse, has said that its operatives are searching for one Umaru, who allegedly stabbed to death a 45-year-old man over suspicion of dating his ex-wife.

The command’s spokesman, SP Abdu Jinjiri, who confirmed the incident to newsmen said it happened on Monday, at Dakaiyawa in Kaugama Local Government Area (LGA), of the state.

Jinjiri said that the fleeing suspect, on Monday, attacked and killed the victim, whom he suspected of having an affair with his ex-wife, who recently divorced him.

“On Nov. 9, at about 3 p.m., the Police in Dakaiyawa village in Kaugama LGA, received a report that at about 2:30 p.m., one Sale Dange, aged 45, was stabbed with a knife by one Umar, of unknown address.

“The fleeing suspect stabbed the victim because he saw him with his ex-wife, whom he divorced just three days ago,” Jinjiri said.

He explained that upon receipt of the information, the Police rushed to the scene and took the deceased to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The police spokesman added that the corpse had been deposited at the mortuary after a postmortem examination.

He said a manhunt had been launched to arrest the suspect, as investigation into the case continues.