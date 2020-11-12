32.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Palestinian embassy in Nigeria opens condolence register for…

Allow Buni’s Committee to reposition, return peace to…

Ghana’s former President J.J. Rawlings is dead

#EndSARS: Lagos Govt, Judicial Panel Dragged To Court…

Evacuate us from Ghana, 753 Nigeria traders cry…

Wanted Boko Haram Terrorists: CATE Pledges support for…

Pioneering area of Shanghai thriving with reform, opening-up

China endeavors to open up new vistas for…

China speeds up construction of space-ground integrated quantum…

Xinjiang builds community-based elderly care facilities to offer…

News

Evacuate us from Ghana, 753 Nigeria traders cry out

*We might soon be killed

Embattled Nigerian traders in Ghana have called on the federal government to immediately evacuate them from Ghana or risk their being killed.

The traders said their evacuation has become imperative because they have been “subjected to constant and consistent harassments, intimidation, torture, threat to their lives and the total lockdown of their means of livelihood in Ghana”.

The traders, in a Save-Our-Soul letter delivered to the Chairman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, yesterday, said they were seeking secure and peaceful return to Nigeria.

In a statement by Gabriel Odu of NiDCOM’s Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, said “the traders belonged to two associations in Ghana, the Nigerian Union of Traders Association in Ghana (NUTAG) and the National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS)”.

According to Odu, the evacuation letter, endorsed by 753 traders in the two associations, was delivered by a delegation led by the President of NANTS, Dr. Ken Ukoaha.

In the letter, the traders explained that their evacuation had become very urgent because their shops had been locked up for almost one year by the Ghanaian authorities.

Ukoaha said: “Diplomatic niceties at the highest level between Nigeria and Ghana have not yielded positive results.

“Landlords are coming to ask us for rent. How do we pay with our shops locked up for so long? We are dying here”, the traders lamented in the letter.

Receiving the delegation, Dabiri-Erewa called for peace, stressing the need for all relevant stakeholders to continually engage in peace talks.

She said “it was indeed sad that the traders` shops have not been reopened for almost a year”, citing Ghana’s draconian regulations which breached ECOWAS Protocols on Free Trade and the Movement of Goods and Services.

The NiDCOM boss pleaded with the traders not to allow tempers flare up as she would convey their message to the appropriate Nigerian authorities.

She said that the Nigerian government would gladly welcome the traders back home.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

19m children displaced by violence, conflict – UNICEF

Editor

COVID-19: NYSC meets NCDC over post lockdown operations

Editor

Over 40 health workers test positive to Covid-19 in Nigeria, says Ehanire

Editor

Covid -19: Incessant extrajudicial killings by security agents, avoidable invitation to anarchy – Otti

Editor

Gov Bagudu provides electricity to 53 villages , 500 motorise boreholes in Kebbi

Editor

FG removes duty on imported electricity meters – Minister

Editor

COVID-19: Kebbi govt approves payment of allowances for heath personnel

Editor

Federal High Court In Kano Reinstates Oshiomhole As APC National Chairman

Editor

2023 : Integrity group insists on power shift to Abia North

Editor

Military kills 75 terrorists, rescues 35 in the North-East

Editor

Otti felicitate with Abians on Easter, prays against coronavirus

Editor

Stability of China-U.S. ties benefits world

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More