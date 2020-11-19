22.4 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Alleged N450m Scam: Ex- Gov Shinkafi’s statement voluntary-…

FEC approves Finance Bill 2020

Reps assure workable policing system for all citizens

Nigerian Navy pledges continued support for MoD

FG blames Yellow Fever for ‘strange’ deaths in…

Buhari welcomes Umahi to APC

Bogoro Advocates Research Driven Program On Livestock Production

FAAC: FG, States and LGCs share N604.004 billion…

Bayelsa: Loyalists pit Gov. Diri against deputy, as…

*Re: How a bloody night of bullets quashed…

Cover Health

FG blames Yellow Fever for ‘strange’ deaths in Enugu

By Chesa Chesa

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has linked the recent “strange” deaths reported in Enugu and some other States to Yellow Fever.

Addressing State House correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday, he said that “an outbreak that started in Delta and was found in Enugu and then two other states making it a total of four states. The analysis we have done so far shows it is Yellow Fever. So, the response has been going on from National Center for Disease (NCDC), vaccination is going on in all these areas.

“Few days ago, there was also a report from a member of the National Assembly saying that in his constituency there are unexplained illnesses and deaths and that alarm also immediately triggered a response. The Nigeria Center for Disease Control has been directed to go and carry out investigation.

“They have to collect samples, do tests and do some laboratory investigations before we are sure exactly what it is and what the cause is. So the response is going on automatically and we shall get result very soon”.

Enugu State has been battling to contain the outbreak of the disease in two communities – Ette Uno and Umuopu – in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the State but it has now spread to Nsukka and Isi-Uzo communities.

Delta State had also recently reported that no fewer than 22 deaths have been recorded in Ika North East Local Government Area of the state due to the outbreak of the disease.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

El-Rufai matter splits Nigerian Bar Association

Editor

COVID-19: FG seeks NASS approval for N500bn Intervention Fund

Editor

Reps to resume plenary Tuesday inspite of covid-19

Editor

Healthcare Delivery: Ganduje Hails Management, Staff Of Health Ministry For Hardwork

Editor

Avoid past leadersa�� mistake, Jonathan charges youths

Editor

Customs rejects contaminated rice returned by Oyo govt

Editor

WAEC to release 2020 SSCE results today

William Orji [Author]

Nigerians file suit against China over covid-19

Editor

Prof Ejike heads Aguobu-Owa covid-19 palliatives committee

Editor

3,947 road crashes, 1,758 deaths recorded in Q1 2020

Editor

IGP TO GOVS: No ranches, no anti-grazing law

Editor

INEC releases 2019 to 2055 election dates

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More