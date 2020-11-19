FG blames Yellow Fever for ‘strange’ deaths in Enugu

By Chesa Chesa

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has linked the recent “strange” deaths reported in Enugu and some other States to Yellow Fever.

Addressing State House correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday, he said that “an outbreak that started in Delta and was found in Enugu and then two other states making it a total of four states. The analysis we have done so far shows it is Yellow Fever. So, the response has been going on from National Center for Disease (NCDC), vaccination is going on in all these areas.

“Few days ago, there was also a report from a member of the National Assembly saying that in his constituency there are unexplained illnesses and deaths and that alarm also immediately triggered a response. The Nigeria Center for Disease Control has been directed to go and carry out investigation.

“They have to collect samples, do tests and do some laboratory investigations before we are sure exactly what it is and what the cause is. So the response is going on automatically and we shall get result very soon”.

Enugu State has been battling to contain the outbreak of the disease in two communities – Ette Uno and Umuopu – in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the State but it has now spread to Nsukka and Isi-Uzo communities.

Delta State had also recently reported that no fewer than 22 deaths have been recorded in Ika North East Local Government Area of the state due to the outbreak of the disease.