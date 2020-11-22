28 C
News

As CBN boss commends police, sister security agencies for maintaining peace and order in Kano

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu A. Sani has largely credited the success recorded to strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols in the state to community policing strategy adopted by his Command during the hit of the dreaded pandemic in the ancient commercial city and its hinterlands.

According to him, Community Policing aided the police in Kano to ensure full compliance to COVID-19 protocols.
The Police boss spoke while receiving the participants of Senior Course (SC) 43 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Abuja, in his office.
While addressing the participants, who visited Kano on tour to understudy how the Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s administration effectively tackled the pandemic, CP Habu A. Sani, famously known by the good people of Kano State as Kalamu Waheed, stated that, “when I arrived Kano on Thursday, 21/11/2019 as the 41st Commissioner of Police in the State, there were threats of banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery in the 17 frontline border LGAs and thuggery (Daba) within Kano Metropolis.

“Having crime-mapped the State, an action plan was designed to effectively Police the State. The peaceful atmosphere being enjoyed in the State today is as a result of sustained Puff-Adder Operations, robust Community Policing Engagements, Community Problem Solving Approaches, Evidence-based and intelligence-driven investigations, utilization of Technology in Execution of our Policing Mandate and massive campaign against Daba, Drug Abuse and other vices.”

He further stated that, “in all aspects of policing sthe State, Community Policing is in the forefront. The Covid-19 security engagements do not deter the command in carrying out it’s policing mandate.”

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties Kano State, Musa Yahaya Bichi who led the Abuja visitors to Kano state Police Command Headquarters, Bompai, stated that Kano State Government played host to the Study Tour of the participants of Senior Course (SC) 43 of the Command and Staff College Jaji.
He further stated that Kano State was selected on the basis of the laudable achievements made in the fight against Covid-19 virus and the efforts made in curtailing security challenges in the State.
The Commissioner of Police also received the Branch Controller, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Kano, Alhaji Ali Abdulkadir.

The CBN Branch Comptroller in his speech, stated that, he visited the command to express the Apex Bank’s appreciation for the peaceful atmosphere being enjoyed in the State.
He further also noted that, “the achievements recorded by Kano State Police Command under the leadership of CP Habu A. Sani are superb.”

