Michael Dato Foundation distributes food materials to less-privileged home

By Charles Olewesi

Joy knew no bounds in the faces of the children of Christ Model Mission Home, Suleja, Niger State, when members of the Michael Dato Relief Foundation visited them. The mission home is a place for wards of missionary ministers of the gospel. The home also takes care of some children of the less-privileged who cannot afford to send their wards to school.

The team, led by its President, Deaconess Helen Umar came with some food items such as rice, noodles, and other spices to deliver to the children. She had intimated the home about the activities of the foundation. These included a number of intervention programmes carried out for the less privileged in the areas of health, skill acquisition, entrepreneurship development and food palliatives.

In a brief lecture to the children titled: “Where are you coming from and where are you going?” the President of the foundation, Helen Umar admonished the children not to forget their humble background while looking forward to a bright future. She urged them to be diligent in their studies and also to be obedient to their benefactor.

She frowned at reports that some of the children who had passed through the home were displaying acts of ingratitude and warned the present wards not to do such.

In a vote of thanks, the Director of Christ Model Mission home, Pastor Ahmed Philemon gave glory to God for the visitation and thanked the members of the foundation for remembering them. He showered praises on the President of Michael Dato Relief Foundation for her continued moral and financial support to the home over the years. Pastor Ahmed prayed for God’s blessings on the foundation and its members.

He however used the occasion to plead that the foundation should help the children in the area of skills acquisition to complement their education.