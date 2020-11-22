28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

SW China’s Chongqing establishes multimodal transport logistics system

Beijing’s Xicheng district introduces innovative mechanism to inherit…

China solicits public opinion for new five-year plan

Buhari seeks confirmation of nominees to HYPADEC, Disabilities…

ATF Operation LAFIYA DOLE knock ISWAP base kill…

2023 presidency: Political parties must honour gentleman agreements,…

Operation Lafiya Dole: Troops neutralize more terrorists, recover…

Nigeria’s economic recession will be short-lived- Finance Minister

What We Learned From The 2020 G20 Riyadh…

Xi Jinping At G20: Three Things To Do…

News

Michael Dato Foundation distributes food materials to less-privileged home

By Charles Olewesi

Joy knew no bounds in the faces of the children of Christ Model Mission Home, Suleja, Niger State, when members of the Michael Dato Relief Foundation visited them. The mission home is a place for wards of missionary ministers of the gospel. The home also takes care of some children of the less-privileged who cannot afford to send their wards to school.

The team, led by its President, Deaconess Helen Umar came with some food items such as rice, noodles, and other spices to deliver to the children. She had intimated the home about the activities of the foundation. These included a number of intervention programmes carried out for the less privileged in the areas of health, skill acquisition, entrepreneurship development and food palliatives.

In a brief lecture to the children titled: “Where are you coming from and where are you going?” the President of the foundation, Helen Umar admonished the children not to forget their humble background while looking forward to a bright future. She urged them to be diligent in their studies and also to be obedient to their benefactor.

She frowned at reports that some of the children who had passed through the home were displaying acts of ingratitude and warned the present wards not to do such.
In a vote of thanks, the Director of Christ Model Mission home, Pastor Ahmed Philemon gave glory to God for the visitation and thanked the members of the foundation for remembering them. He showered praises on the President of Michael Dato Relief Foundation for her continued moral and financial support to the home over the years. Pastor Ahmed prayed for God’s blessings on the foundation and its members.

He however used the occasion to plead that the foundation should help the children in the area of skills acquisition to complement their education.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

DSS invites Mailafia over comments on Boko Haram

Editor

Military urges Nigerians to wait for result of probe into Lekki shooting

Editor

Military kills 75 terrorists, rescues 35 in the North-East

Editor

We need to provide houses for low income earners – Gov Bagudu

Editor

Cyber crime: Police parade 3 brothers for operating fake FPRO’s Foundation account, 21 others

Editor

Anambra South: FG Charges Obinna Uzor Five Other To Court For Forgery/Conspiracy

Editor

World Water Day: Plateau to end open defecation by 2023- Commissioner

Editor

COVID – 19: Benue Fully Prepared -Ortom

Editor

Covid-19: Lions Club donates N3m to FG

Editor

Boko Haram: FG rehabilitates, donates farm inputs to IDPs in Adamawa

Editor

Gov Bala unveils new plans for infrastructure, as he clocks 62

Editor

Kanu’s parents’ burial : Fear-stricken residents flee Umuahia

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More