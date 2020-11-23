28 C
Jonathan, Traditional Rulers Congratulate FUO New VC

Former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Otuoke (FUO) in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Prof Teddy Charles Adias.

In his felicitations and commendation which are contained in a congratulatory letter dated 11 November, 2020, Jonathan described the New Vice Chancellor as a true Nigerian worthy of emulation.

In his words “your commitment to transforming the education sector and the FUO institution is commendable. I am confident that you will excel and unsure peace, prosperity and enhanced infrastructural development of the University that will be a citadel for our youths from all over the country.”

Dr Jonathan expressed hope that Prof Adias’ “position as the newly appointed Vice Chancellor would motivate more Nigerian youths to embrace tertiary education.”

Similarly, His Royal Majesty, King Dumaro Charles-Owaba, Obamoghan III of Ogbia Kingdom has felicitated with the University Don which he describes as one of the foremost illustrious sons of the Kingdom.

The Paramount ruler expressed satisfaction in the appointment and noted that the kingdom is proud of the Professor of Haematology because he has made indelible marks and proved to be a worthy ambassador of the kingdom.

Also King A. J. Turner, Obigbo Miki Miki, Obanema of Opume Kingdom on behave of the Opume Kingdom congratulated Prof Adias on his appointment as VC.

King Turner noted that Prof Adias’ appointment is well deserved and a true reflection of his integrity, Professionalism, tenacity and the trust the management and staff of the institution has placed in him.

“You have always committed to building human capacity in Bayelsa, the Niger Delta and our beloved country Nigeria.” He adds.

