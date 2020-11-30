24.3 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Ubah to Obiano: Stop desecrating traditional institutions in…

NDPHC boss assures Awka residents of improved power…

NCC boss, Danbatta to receive Zik Prize next…

Blackout: TCN technicians’ battle as National grid collapses

FG, stakeholders move to end encroachment on East…

FERMA needs N400bn yearly for road maintenance- Senate

LG Electronics opens free wash centre in Benin…

FG boosts power supply to Jigawa with new…

NDPHC explores ways to utilize idle plants

Gold: Foreign firm pledges to invest in Nigeria

Business

FERMA needs N400bn yearly for road maintenance- Senate

By Ignatius Okorocha

The Senate has said that the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), needs annual budgetary allocation of N4 billion to effectively put the 26,000km road network across the country in good shape.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on FERMA, Senator Gershom Bassey, stated this in Abuja at the weekend while briefing journalists on the 2021 budget report of the agency, which he submitted to the Appropriations Committee of the Senate.

Bassey explained that the N38 billion allocated to FERMA in the 2021 budget for capital projects was grossly inadequate, considering the dilapidated states of most of the nation’s roads, urging the Executive to evolve plan based budgets for roads maintenance in the country.

The lawmaker also stressed the need for the Federal Government to concession federal roads for effective maintenance, suggesting that government should come up with a concession modem, and then consider setting up a trust fund to complement the concession.

Consequently he observed that 80% of goods are moved by roads from one part of the country to another, which put a lot of pressure on the roads, with attendant loss of lives and goods in the process, arguing that more funds should be given to FERMA to address the challenges of road maintenance in Nigeria.

He said: “I think one thing missing, which is why you have not been seeing sign posts as you used to see before is the issue of funding. It’s a budget of N38 billion for capital. It’s really a paltry sum considering that we have 26000km of federal road network, and each one of them has one problem or another.

“If you really want FERMA to work, you are looking at a budget of in excess of N300 billion to N400 billion every year, just to maintain the nation’s road network as it is. You know the way we move goods and services in this country, you know that we don’t use train much, and we don’t use air; we use the roads. About 80% of goods are moved through the roads.

“So, it makes sense for us to invest heavily in our roads, particularly in the maintenance of those roads. If you are spending N300 billion to N400 billion every year on FERMA, it makes sense, so that the roads will be in good shape.

“Of course, we know the loss of lives we incur on our roads as well as the loss of efficiency. For instance, if a trailer load of rice takes off from one part of the country to another, a journey that should take one day takes four to five days because of the poor maintenance of the roads.

“So, I have always urged the Federal Government to pay more attention to federal roads because FERMA is key. How long does it take to build new road? It takes you two, three, four years but the one you have, you have to maintain.

“So, it’s important that more money is pumped into FERMA. N300 billion to N400 billion is not too much for FERMA annually, so that they can truly maintain our road networks and save lives, and also increase the efficiency of the economy”.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

APM Terminals raises port efficiency with scalable 4G network

Editor

SEC to unlock access to credit, markets for agriculture, solid minerals

Editor

NAAT notifies Education Minister, others of its imminent strike

Editor

Glo introduces big data plans for high-end customers

Editor

SEC Capital Market Institute set to expand operations

Editor

Nigeria’s GDP records 1.87% growth in Q1 2020

Editor

Landlords, property agents must collect, remit 6% Stamp Duty on tenancy, lease agreement-FIRS

Editor

Group calls for constructive engagement in NLNG, FID Train 7 project

Editor

NCS confab to examine emerging apps, tech for 4th industrial revolution

Editor

Senate passes 2021/23 medium term expenditure framework

Editor

NCDMB opens submissions for technology contest

Editor

NCC: All improperly registered SIM cards deactivated

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More