Bishop Obi confirms inmates at Nnewi Correctional Centre

The Rt. Rev. Ndubuisi Obi, Bishop of the Diocese of Nnewi (Anglican Communion) worshipped at the Chapel of Hope, Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Nnewi, on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

This episcopal visit to the MSCC, was combined with Confirmation service.

The Bishop confirmed twenty seven candidates who were prepared for it.

The Bishop preached a sermon. From Acts 8: 12 – 25, he encouraged all the worshippers to give their lives to Christ as the only means of receiving the gift of God, especially, the Holy Spirit. He noted that it is a fundamental issue in life to receive Jesus Christ as the Lord and Savior.

Holy Spirit is very important in the life of a believer. Without the Holy Spirit many things cannot be right.

He enumerated some points on the works and benefits of the Holy Spirit in a believer’s life.

The Bishop emohasised that we cannot buy the Holy Spirit with money, or our academic credentials.

“Salvation in Christ alone will open the door for the Holy Spirit to come into our lives.

“The greatest decision one can make in this world is to surrender ones heart to Christ, become born again and receive the Holy Spirit,” he said.

He enjoined everyone to give their lives to Christ and serve Him diligently, and also look to God in hope as we patiently wait for the glorious return of Christ.

After the Confirmation, one of the inmates (names withheld) read the welcome address and appreciated the Bishop for his prayers, love and care.

He admitted that the Bishop’s visit always bring comfort, peace and joy to the inmates.

He expressed the feelings of joy of the entire inmates on the visit of the Bishop.

According to him, “we feel loved and above all, you have given us every reason not to feel isolated from the society out there,” he said.

The inmate added that the regular visit of the Anglican Diocese of Nnewi has brought comfort to them.

He appreciated a brand new 3900 SUMEC FIRMAN Generator donated to the Custodial Centre by St. Thomas Anglican Church, Otolo, Nnewi.

In the same hand, the welcome address presented by the Assistant Controller of Corrections (ACC), Uche Uche Agwu, the officer in charge of the MSCC, Nnewi, emphasised that the Bishop had continued to play a prominent role as it concerns Nnewi Custodial Centre.

He noted that since the inception of Nnewi Custodial Center in June 6, 2014, the Diocese of Nnewi (Anglican Communion) has been of great support to the Centre both spiritually and otherwise.

Mr. Agwu noted that sound word of God and prayers of the Bishop has been very soul enriching and effective. According to Mr. Agwu, “the spiritual food given to the inmates that has gone a long way in softening their hearts and making them feel remorseful, thereby making reformation and rehabilitation to strive easily”.

Speaking further, he remarked that the desire of the Bishop to build a Chapel inside the Custodial Centre, where the inmates will feel comfortable to worship God is another great encouragement worthy of mention.

He praised God for the survival of the challenges of COVID-19, ENDSARS protest and economic recession. He accepted divine security granted to the Custodial Centre during the ENDSARS protest.

He admitted that the Center have been adhering to the precautionary measures outlined by NCDC in the fight against COVID-19.