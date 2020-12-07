23 C
Business

FG to complete 3 abandoned power projects in Abia

The Minister of Power, Engr Sale Mamman, has given assurance that the three power projects located in Abia North Senatoral District of Abia State would be reactivated and completed in the first quarter of next year.

The 2×30/40MVA substations 132 KVA transmission lines, which are located in Arochukwu, Ohafia and Ubur-Ihechiowa were awarded since 2001 but abandoned more than ten years ago at about ninety five percent completion, a statement by the Minister’s media aide, Aaron Artimas, stated on Saturday.

Speaking during an inspection visit to all the three projects, the Minister expressed disbelief that the projects would be abandoned at such levels and pledged that the contracts would be reviewed and rewarded for immediate completion.

Engr Mamman noted that the Power projects were of immense importance to the people because they would not only boast their electricity supply but give room for expansion to cover the entire Abia Senatorial district.

The Minister who was accompanied on the inspection visit by Senator Orji Uzo Kalu of Abia North, addressed cheering crowds at the three locations and assured them that their long wait was over.

Both Senator Kalu and leaders of the host communities expressed appreciation for the Minister’s visit, the statement added.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

