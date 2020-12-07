Military personnel, children commend COAS for development of golf resort

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Some military personnel and their children in Mambilla Barracks, Abuja have commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen. T. Y. Buratai for the ongoing development of the TYB International Golf Resort and Country Club.

They made the commendation at the closing ceremony of the three day professional and amateur competition at the Golf Course.

Speaking to AUTHORITY, the military personnel said the resort has become major source of income for their children who act as caddie to the golf players.

The children on their own said they now earn income from the resort which has enabled them to supplement income of their parents.

They also said they hope to be big time golf players in future.

According to one of them who refuse to disclose his name “the golf course is really helping some of us. Salary of our parents can’t do everything for us, but we act as caddie to this big men and women that come to play golf. On a good day, some of us get N10,000. With this some of us are going to plan our future. Some will also be professional golfers.

A military personnel said “since my son started assisting one big man in the golf course, he is even supporting us in the house.”

The COAS had on Saturday, 5th December 2020 laid the foundation for Golf Resort and Country Club as part of efforts to make the Nigerian Army Golf Club, one of international standard with facilities comparable anywhere in the world.

General Buratai who is also the life patron of the Golf Club, expressed joy at the massive turn out of golfers (127), who competed for honours at the “A3 Pro-Am Golf tournament at the Golf Club.

Furthermore, the COAS expressed happiness with the unprecedented turnout of women golfer and their participation noting that henceforth, the TYB Pro-Am competition would be an annual event.

Gen. Buratai also directed that the professional amateur event be included in the Nigerian Army Calenders of events and captured in the annual budgetting.

While pleading that the Club house would be completed in record time, the COAS commended the Buratai Chairman of the Golf Club, Lt. General LO Adeosun for the massive infrastructural projects and expansion in the golf club.

He said, “I must say the massive infrastructural development is heartwarming. I am impressed with the prudent utilization of resources. I have also noted efforts at grooming young players for the future.

In his welcome address, Chairman of the club, Lt. Gen Adeosun said the TYB golf club will be incomplete without a befitting club house which will take it to world standard.

Adeosun said as a means of attracting partnership, some golf enthusiasts have agreed to sponsor 13 of the 18 holes in the golf course noting that 5 remaining course are yet to get sponsors.

He added that the TYB International Golf and Country Club with it’s expansive improvement in facilities and infrastructure what are all attributable to the commitment of General TY Buratai has greatly enhanced civil-military relationship.

Various prizes were given to winners at the end of the competition.

The prize presentation was witnessed by both servicing and retired personnel

Gen. IBM Haruna (rtd.) officially presented resort bulletin with Lt. General L. O. Adeosun representing the COAS at the closing ceremony.