Labour Matters

MWUN commences warning strike, task FG, NPA on fixing Apapa Port access road

By Appolos Christian

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has called on the Federal Government and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to urgently fix the access roads to Apapa Seaports in the interest of the nation’s economy, human hours and lives.

The Union made the call in a communique issued at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, held in Lagos last week.

Signed by its President of MWUN, Comrade Adeyanju Adewale and the Secretary-General, Comrade Felix Akingboye, the communique stated: “The National Executive Council-in-session wish to draw the attention of the Federal Government once again to the deplorable state of the access roads to the Lagos seaports, and the danger this pose to lives and properties.

“This is to avoid unnecessary deaths and loss of man hour incurred in traversing the roads. Council-in-session hereby call on the Federal Govemhment and the Nigerian Ports Authority to urgently fix the access roads.”

Earlier, MWUN directed its members to commence a three-day warning strike from Monday(today), after the council unanimously approve the Central Working Committee recommendation that the union should proceed on a three-day strike.

The warning strike, according to the communique is “to bring to public space our disappointment at the continued neglect of the access road to Lagos ports by successive governments and the urgent need for its repair.”

Beside the issue of bad access road, the Union also called on the Federal Ministry of Transport “to as a matter of importance accede to our demand for payment of pension to our members -Aged Seafarers, whose employment were terminated by the defunct Nigeria National Shipping Line.”

MWUN also drew the attention of the Federal Government to the awful state of infrastructure in all the ports, jetties and terminals and also call for the development and provision of facilities to enable all the ports perform optimally and relief pressure on the Lagos ports.

The union also expressed support for the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) call to the Federal Government to revert the price of fuel and electric tariff to status quo.

