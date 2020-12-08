24 C
UBA’s GMD, Kennedy Uzoka receives Zik Leadership Award

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Kennedy Uzoka, was on Sunday night presented with The Zik Prize for Professional Leadership.

The award was presented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, under the chairmanship of Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka at a glamorous event held at the Civic Centre in Lagos, and organised by Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC)

Uzoka was announced as the winner of the much-coveted award alongside the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer at the Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof Umar Danbatta.

As he applauded the efforts of the organisers, Kennedy Uzoka said, “The Late Nnamdi Azikiwe is someone to whom I accord great respect; he is an iconic African statesman (Zik of Africa as he is fondly called). I am proud to be receiving an award that was first conferred on the late premier 25 years ago. I dedicate this award to the staff of the UBA Group in all our 23 countries of operations. They really are the best”.

Kennedy Uzoka received the award after a thorough, careful and rigorous selection process. His name was announced by Members of the Advisory Board, PPRAC, Professor Pat Utomi, and Executive secretary, Emeka Obasi, who stated that Uzoka was selected as a result of his outstanding contributions to the development and growth of the Banking and Financial Services Industry and also for an unblemished record of service as a banker of international repute.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT.

