LG creates unique sport experience with superior OLED TVs

After months of waiting, hoping, and wondering, the world’s sport fans are finally getting what they wanted: the return of the beautiful game. Along with the German Bundesliga and Spain’s La Liga, the English Premier League has now restarted its football season.

While sports fans across the world can’t be in the arena or stadium, the best TVs for sport can transport you there. But there are some key things to consider, such as screen type and size as well as audio.

According to the updated TV rankings by Consumer Reports, a U.S based consumer publication, OLED TVs now account for the first seven on its TV performance rating standard.

Consumer Reports grades TVs based on the results of its own performance tests, with criteria including Predicted Reliability Owner Satisfaction Data Security and Data Privacy contributing to the final scores as well. In the latest rankings, OLED TVs from LG Electronics and Sony accounted for five of the top seven ranking.

LG OLED TVs are the pinnacle of screen technology, setting it apart from the competition as the ultimate TV for live sport. Its light-emitting diodes are powered individually, meaning no backlight – for improved palette precision, deep blacks and a thinner screen. Colours and contrasts are more vibrant, whatever sport you’re watching. The lush, green pitch is richer under the sun, while the detail on players’ kits means you can pick out the perfect pass before they can.

Speaking on the exciting new TV products from LG, Mr. Vanjamin Kim, General Manager, Home Entertainment, TV Division at LG Electronics West Africa said “Every TV in LG ’s 2020 OLED and NanoCell lineups offers exhilarating viewing experiences With the company’s third generation AI processor enabling response times of up to 120Hz and features designed specifically for sports fans, the TVs deliver the fast paced excitement of the world’s top football competitions in absolute clarity and make it easier to follow all of your favorite teams as well.

“Viewing live sports on some TV s can be less than ideal, as when the on field action speeds up, the picture become s blurry. This is definitely not the case with LG’s TVs their 120Hz refresh rate allow s them to display motion more precisely and smoothly, thereby enhancing viewers’ sense of immersion.

“Our OLED 4K TVs offer incredible detail with LG’s ultra-high definition resolution, four times higher than Full HD TVs. You will feel immersed in the action with an OLED 4K TV from LG”, he said.

Commenting on LG Smart TVs, Mr Kim said “LG’s line of smart TVs let you do it all. From movies and music to games, videos and so much more, LG smart TVs feature everything you want, all in one place. LG Smart TV webOS 3.0 is designed to be obviously easy and provides exciting experience, so that it is more simple and fun to use. Now, all of you have to do is relax as webOS 3.0 makes the TV experience better than before”.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

