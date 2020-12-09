29 C
Abuja
Trending Now

China’s economy enjoys strong resilience

China makes solid progress in reducing poverty through…

U.S. instigating ideological confrontation sounds alarm

Fundamentals sustaining China’s long-term economic growth remain unchanged

Buhari appoints Fikpo new NDE DG

Prof. Yakubu being sworn-in for a second term…

Senate investigates loss of $9bn to illegal mining

#EndSARS: ENL donates computers, printers, others to NPA

P&CHS rejects blame for cargo slow evacuation, tasks…

Nigeria needs to develop its Capital Market –…

Business

#EndSARS: ENL donates computers, printers, others to NPA

From Anthony Nwachukwu, Lagos

To cushion the effects of the arson on the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) headquarters in Lagos by suspected hoodlums, port operator, ENL Consortium, has donated various office items to the agency.

The items donated by ENL, which operates Terminals C and D of the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, included desktop computers, photocopy machines, laser jet printers and UPS back-ups, among others.

The arsonists, taking advantage of the #EndSARS protest organised against police brutality in the country, had on October 21, 2020 set the NPA headquarters annex and several vehicles in the premises on fire, and also carted away several office equipment.

Making the donation in Lagos on Tuesday, the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of ENL Consortium, Princess Vicky Haastrup, said it was “sad that anyone would attack a national asset like the Nigerian Ports Authority.”

Haastrup, who is also the Chairman, Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), recalled that when the body visited in November, “we promised to support you in cushioning the effects of the unfortunate attack.

“Many of my colleagues have visited you afterwards with their support and we are also here today as ENL Consortium to hand over our support to you.”

According to Haastrup, NPA “is the gateway to the Nigerian economy, where vital services are rendered for the good of the generality of the people. Without the services rendered by NPA, the wellbeing of Nigerians will be in jeopardy.

“It is through the ports that vital goods come in and go out of the country. It is through the ports that goods are shipped to other countries to earn the much-needed foreign exchange.

“Thousands of Nigerians earn their living and feed their families from the work they do at the ports. NPA is also a major revenue earner for the government. In essence, all Nigerians own NPA and benefit from its services.

“It is therefore befuddling that some Nigerians would conceive the idea of attacking this institution that benefits us all and that is crucial to the economic well-being of the country.”

Therefore, she reiterated her call for the perpetrators to be fished out, insisting: “Those who committed this heinous crime must not be allowed to go scot-free.

“I wish to once again appeal to our security operatives to fish out the criminal elements and prosecute them to serve as deterrent to others, and to protect our national assets.”

Receiving the items on behalf of the agency, the Executive Director, Marine and Operations, Onari Brown, described what happened as “unfortunate.”

He noted: “For NPA to be targeted by hoodlums is so amazing and we have not been able to fathom why. But the fact that corporate bodies like ENL Consortium and other terminal operators are standing by us has given us strength to carry on.

“People may ask, the things that were looted, the things that were burnt, were they not insured? Yes, they were all insured, but you know the system of insurance.

“The more you pursue insurance, the more things come up. But the immediate relief you have given to us has been a source of huge succor to us.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NIMC can help improve security situation, fight corruption – Organise Labour

Editor

CBN Governor collaborates with multinational coys CEOs over exports

Editor

Buhari’s CoS: IndustiALL Global Union applauds Gambari’s appointment

Editor

Certificates’ delivery: No more physical contact with customers, says CAC

Editor

FG restarts $200m CVFF disbursement process

Editor

FAAC: FG, States, LGAs share N606.196 bn for April

Editor

FG okays marginal oil field licensing before year end

Editor

NNPC got $355.93m from oil, gas export in September – report

Editor

FG delays Electricity tariff hike by three months

Editor

Nigeria needs to develop its Capital Market – Rep

Editor

LG upgrades customers’ experience with advanced laundry sets

Editor

TCN acting MD, Abdulaziz resumes duty

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More