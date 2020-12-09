Kano LG Polls: KANSIEC holds workshop for Electoral Officers

… Reassures of free and fair polls

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The chairman of Kano State Independent electoral commission (KANSIEC) Prof. Garba Ibrahim Sheka has appealed to the newly recruited Electoral Officers and their Assistants to remain patriotic and ensure a hitch-free and fair elections come January 16, 2021.

Prof. Sheka who promised to provide the necessary support that will ensure conducive working environment for them, reminded the electoral officers that the success of the exercise depends on their diligent performance during the election process.

Professor Sheka stated this while declaring opening a two-day training for Electoral Officers and their Assistants that would be posted to 44 Local Government Areas of the state held at the Commission’s headquarters.

Prof. Sheka said after the training, the appointees will be posted to respective Local Government Areas for the continuation of the exercise, including the recruitment and training of the remaining adhoc staff needed for the job.

He expressed optimism on the Calibre of persons appointed.

According to him, ” this time around,we appointed education secretaries of Local Governments who will be deployed to local governments alternate to their local governments of origin.

“By virtue of their appearance, they look gentle, though you cannot judge one by face,but we’re expressing optimism that they will deliver.

“We are expecting you to engage parties representatives in the distribution of sensitive materials to ensure fairness, objectivity and justice.”

The Commissioner in- change of voter Education, Alhaji Haruna Idris Geza said, as critical stakeholders, there is the need for them to be mindful, dedicative and remain resolute towards discharging their assignments to achieve the set goals.

In his remarks, the Commission’s Administrative Secretary, Bar. Wada Bashir Ishaq said the training was meant to sharpen the skills of the election umpires so as to organize a hitche-free polls.

He urged them to apply what they have learned in the respective Local Government Areas they found themselves.

Five paper presentations were made for the first day by various resources persons that included; Anti-corruption sensitization lecture by state commissioner of (ICPC); Election preparations Before, During and After by Mal., Hussain Jafar of INEC, Zamfara state office,

Others include; Security of Election Materials and Personnel, Before, During and After by CSP Munir Madugu; management of record keeping in election processes by Dr Ahmad Muhammad, state coordinator, Centre for research and decumentation, Kano; Election Management processes: A review of International Best practices that Nigeria should emulate by Dr Abbati Bako and Election management as a Civic Responsibility by Lawan Haruna, state director National Orientation Agency (NOA).