State of the Nation: We never knew what we had in fmr President Jonathan, says Sen. Ndume

The Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Senator Ali Ndume, at the weekend, described former President Goodluck as a leader who is been missed by Nigerians at the moment

Senator Ndume poured encomium on former President Goodluck Jonathan for his leadership style while he held sway as president of the country.

The senator, who just regained his freedom after spending five days at the Kuje Correctional Services, following the disappearance of the former boss of the Pension Reform Task Force, Abdulrasheed Maina, who he signed for his bail in court, spoke at the weekend in Abuja during the opening of Dr Physiq Health and Wellness Centre

The occasion also witnessed the presentation of the book, ‘Everything Heals’ authored by Dr Susana Adams

Ndume also explained that it was God who made it possible for him to attend the event having been released from Nigerian Correctional Service Medial Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, a day earlier.

While appreciating the leadership style of former President Jonathan, Ndume noted, “you never know what you have until you lose it. I think Nigerians know that you don’t value what you have until you lose that thing.”

Ndume added: “We thank God for your life and you have changed the political culture and landscape of this country.

“You don’t know how great you are in the eyes of those that were skeptical, those that don’t know you, those that did not come close to you, but now, honestly, I am one of those that used to criticise you very well. But I would say it was constructive more.

“But even then, I remember. Let me share this story with you. In 2011, I had a breakfast with Mr President on 20th November or 21st and I was accused of sponsoring Boko Haram. But he was saying kai, but the man doesn’t…

“I went to SSS and I was detained for 30 days. I went to court for six years and when I was vindicated; I had the opportunity to run into him too. He said Ndume, you have been patient and God has vindicated you, take this as a part of blessing from the Almighty.

“And he was genuinely speaking to me and I believe in that. He was a good president, but Nigeria being what it is; it is a different thing entirely. But like I said, he has left a landmark in this country.”