NMA applauds health minister for reopening FMC, Lokoja

News

From Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

The chairman of Kogi state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr Oyiguh S.Omakoj on Sunday in Lokoja, commended the Minister of state for Health, Senator Mamora Olorunibe for his efforts towards the reopening of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Lokoja that was shut down 6months ago.

In a statement signed by the state chairman of the NMA, Dr Oyiguh S.Omakoji and his secretary, Dr Fomotele Tolorunju and made available to journalists in Lokoja, the Association expressed the joy of its members over the Minister’s, bold steps which had allowed voice of reason to prevail and effect the decision of reopening the health institution.

“We wish to thankfully express the joy of our members to you that the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja is finally opened to receive patients. and we appreciate all your efforts in ensuring a peaceful resolution of the impasse that resulted in the closure of the institution,” the statement stressed.

NMA noted that the members of the association in the FMC have also expressed their joy for the opportunity given them to attend promotion interview for this year, and stressed that members were eagerly waiting for the embargo on shutdown of the facility to be lifted, as they are in high spirit to resume work and offer their services to benefit of the patients.

The NMA therefore stated that “with this heart-warming, unlocking order of the FMC facility by the minister will give members of the association at the centre the opportunity to offer services that will bring smiles to the faces of patients.”

The workers of the medical institution were seen clearing their premises and dusting off their equipment on Friday in readiness to open their facility to the members of the public as from Monday 30th November.

The federal government owned Medical Centre in Lokoja was shut down 6months ago when hoodlums suspected to be sponsored thugs invaded the facility, vandalised their equipment and carted away some valuables of the hospital.

