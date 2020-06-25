Covid-19: China Chambers of Commerce donates masks, protective suits to NUJ

A statement signed by the Secretary of Council, Mr Ochiaka Ugwu and made available to The Authority, explained that while presenting the items Tuesday to the NUJ FCT Council Chairman, Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche at the council’s secretariat in Abuja, the Vice Chairman of the chamber, Mr. Suo Guoming, said the donation came as a result of the respect they have for journalists.

He said that as frontline workers, journalists are exposed to many dangers and the need to protect themselves.

Guoming noted that journalists as guide of the people and voice of the nation deserve to be protected to enable them discharge their duties of reporting objectively and unbiased.

“As we know both Nigeria and China are developing countries. And you journalists are the guide of the people and the nation, guardian of democracy and uncrowned king of freedom. You are the frontier to the battle against the pandemic. But still need protection and support for fighting the pandemic, that’s why we are here,” he said.

According to Suo the China Chambers of Commerce has almost all the major Chinese companies in Nigeria as members and have played an important role in strengthening and promoting the relationship between both countries.

He said they recently worked with Hubei Zall Foundation from China to support Nigeria to fight the pandemic and the foundation donated some personal protective items to Nigeria Union of Journalists to mitigate the risk of the pandemic.

Responding, Chairman of Council, Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche, thanked the Chamber for their donation, saying that the gifts demonstrate in strong measures the “People-to-People Contact” which China professes and spreading.

He said that Chinese community has greatly helped in providing palliatives to their members who work in the frontline.

Ogbeche promised that the items will be appropriately distributed to journalists who need it more than ever for their reportage.