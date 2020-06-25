27 C
Abuja
Gov Sule directs Nasarawa MDAs to submit Memos via BPP

From Francis Nansak, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, has directed that all memos originating from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), most pass through due process, especially with the setting up of the state Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP).

Engineer Sule stated this in an opening remarks during the weekly State Executive Council meeting, holding at the Government House, on Wednesday.

According to the Governor, it’s important for members of the executive council to braze up to the challenges, as it will no longer be business as usual, where memos are brought before him but that memos should now go through the due process in order to get the best for the state.

Engineer Sule, emphasized that since his administration decided to tow the path of transparency, through the establishment of the BPE, there is no better way to practice that transparency than for memos to pass through the due process.

The Governor used the opportunity to show appreciation to members of the council, as well as members of the State House of Assembly, for the efforts in ensuring that the state constitutes the BPE, with all the procedures put in place.

He disclosed that interviews have been conducted for the four directorates that will be reporting directly to the director general of the bureau, with already four persons, identified and selected for the positions, awaiting approval for their engagement.

“It’s very important for us as members of the executive council to get ready. It’s no longer going to be business as usual, where people just bring memos to me for everything they want to buy.

“Memos now should go through due process, to make sure we are getting the best for the state,” Engineer Sule conclude.

