Bauchi First lady seeks stiffer measures against gender based violence

From Adamu Shehu, Bauchi

Bauchi First lady Aisha Bala Mohammed expressed dismay over the rampant cases of gender base violence across the country and advocates for stiffer measures on the perpetrators of the act.

Dr. Aisha Bala disclosed this while speaking with Radio Nigeria in Bauchi, said “the ugly trend is gradually overtaking other social vices which if cares not taking that could lead to eminent danger” she said.

She argued that “there was no justification as reasons behind the action of this perpetrators of gender based violence and i strongly condemned it and i called for serious penalty” she said.

According to her an organization she established Al-Muhibbah Foundation is to collaborkate with the State Government and the State House of Assembly to come up with strategies aimed at arresting the situation.

The wife of the Governor advised parents to take responsibility for their children’s well being ensure proper monitoring of their activities and the kind of friends they mingle with.

Aisha attributed the immoral behaviours and the atrocities being committed in most places across the country to negligence of parents on education and moral upbringing of children, hence the need for parents to desist from sending the children to street hawking.

Therefore, she called on Nigerians to adhere strictly to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.