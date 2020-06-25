25.5 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Kano State Government: VERBAL AUTOPSY REPORT

Covid-19: NMA calls for collaboration between Nigeria and…

*Nabena Drums Support For APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning…

Aftamath of Oshiomhole’s Sack: 10 PDP Govs set…

NPHCDA commences mass HPV immunization in 2021

PGF mourns death of Sen. Ajimobi

COVID-19: ILO, NHRC, NAPTIP seek protection for migrant…

How Obaseki emerges as PDP candidate

FG targets 5m jobs from post-COVID-19 economic plans

EFCC seals illicit property allegedly traced to former…

News

Kogi Assembly loses deputy majority leader

From Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

The deputy majority leader and member representing Ibaji constituency in the Kogi state House of Assembly, John Abbah has died.

Reacting over the death of the lawmaker, the Kogi state Governor, Alh Yahaya Bello has expressed deep sadness over the sudden loss

Bello in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed in Lokoja on Wednesday described the late Abbah as a loyal and dedicated stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He said the late Abbah was a seasoned and thorough bred lawmaker who contributed immensely to the overall development of his constituency and the state as a whole through his various people-oriented bills and motions.

He said the the state would miss his wealth of experience and contributions to the growth of the legislative arm of the state.

Bello condole the immediate family of the late lawmaker, Kogi Assembly Speaker, members of the state assembly and the people of Ibaji Constituency over the loss.

He prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and fortitude for his family to bear the irreparable loss.

Late Abbah whose contributions to the stability and growth of the party was described as overwhelming
died in a private hospital after a protracted illness.

Governor Bello also extended his condolence message to the deputy majority leader, Kogi State House of Assembly, Hon Abdullahi Balogun over the death of his father, Alhaji Hassan Balogun.

The governor described late Hassan Balogun as a man of wisdom whose wealth of experience and truthful advice will be greatly missed.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Former CP, Abubakar Tsav dies at 82

Editor

Tawari Attack: Gov. Bello Visits Koto, Assures people Of Immediate Support, Security

Editor

Abia to pay N30,100 new minimum wage effective from April 2019

Editor

Collaborate more with other agencies, Perm Sec tells SON

Editor

Senate must reject rehabilitation, reintegration bill for Boko Haram – Sen Gyang

Editor

Prosecute Electricity Offenders To Save Economy, KEDCO Boss Urges Judges

Editor

Bauchi intensifies sensitization campaign to check spread of infection

Editor

Ruling House Demands Removal Of Olu Oworo, Petitions Kogi Assembly

Editor

Stay away from military, Congress warns ethnic bigots*

Editor

Lawan, Gbajabiamila commend NILDS’ Legislative Competition

Editor

3 Feared Dead in Renewed Attack On Tiv Settlement By Suspected Jukun Militia

Editor

COVID 19: PDP Caucus Asks President Buhari to rescind decision to relax lockdown

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More