Gov Umahi orders investigation into killing of couple in Afikpo

From Angela Mbaocha, Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, has ordered for full scale investigation into the killing of a couple in their farmland in Afikpo North local government area of the Ebonyi State.

Umahi gave the order yesterday during a condolence visit to the family of the deceased in Amuzu Nkpoghoro Community Afikpo.

The deceased were from Amuzu Nkpoghoro Community in Afikpo North Local government area and their bodies were discovered by youths of the community.

A source from the area said the couple went to the farm on Thursday but did not return to their home by nightfall. This compelled youths from the area to set up a search party which led to the discovery of their lifeless bodies on Friday morning

“This morning their dead bodies were found, packed together in a farmland and the people promptly reported the matter to the police who have commenced investigation.

“The youths of the area who went in search of the couple are now at the Police Division, Afikpo North waiting for the DPO, ” the source added.

Police Commissioner in the state, Philip Maku, confirmed the incident.

He said, “We have an incident where a man and his wife went to farm but could not return. We are investigating to find out who did the act. Anybody with useful information on the perpetrators should contact the police”.

Governor Umahi, represented by the Chairman of Afikpo North Local Government Area, Obiageri Oko Enyim, expressed deep shock and sadness over the killing of the couple

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the council, Sunny Nkama, quoted the Chairman as describing the dastardly act as the height of man’s inhumanity to his fellow man.

The Chairman expressed disbelief that in the 21st century such barbaric act could be perpetrated.

She assured the people that the state government is determined to identify the perpetrators and prosecute them in accordance with the law.

While further extending the heartfelt condolences of the governor and indeed that of the entire Ebonyi State Government, the chairman reiterated that the governor did not waste time in condemning in strongest terms the killing of the couple.

She assured the bereaved family and the community that security agencies were neck deep into full investigations with a view to unravelling the circumstances surrounding the gruesome murder of the couple and bring the perpetrators to justice no matter how highly placed.

The chairman reaffirmed the determination of Governor Umahi and the state government to provide the enabling environment for the safeguard of lives and property of all Ebonyians and non Ebonyians resident in the state.

While commiserating with the deceased family, she disclosed her passionate commitment to the upkeep of the three children the couple left behind.

Present at the visit were the three children of the late couple: Godswill Oko Onya,11 years old, who is primary 6; Favour Elese Onya, 8 years, in primary 4 and Blessed Ogeri Onya, 4 years old, in nursery 3.