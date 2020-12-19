APC apologizes to Nigerians over Kankara students abduction

…Warns non Caretaker Committee members to desist from speaking for APC

The All Progressives Congress has said it received with joy and a glad heart the release and return of the students who were abducted by terrorists from a the Government Science Secondary School Kankara in Katsina State.

The party in a statement signed by its National Caretaker Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state, described the news of the students release as not just elating, but gladdening and relieving.

The Party also apologised to the Pupils and vow that President Buhari and the party will do all it takes to make sure that they continue to study in a safe environment.

“We want to congratulate the parents of the children and also apologize on behalf of our party that one of our biggest promises was security and although we are doing our utmost best, such incidence is a sad event and must, at all cost not repeat itself”

“When we received the news of the abduction at first, we were traumatised. We were heartbroken and this was the same for most, if not all Nigerians who heard of the unfortunate incidence.

“As a party, we called on Nigerians not to loose their hope in our government and the security apparatus”

“We thank all those who made this rescue effort possible, especially the Governors of Katsina and Zamfara States, the security agents across the country”

“We do not doubt the capacity of our security agencies, we believe and know they are capable especially when they are well motivated and led, which we can assure is the case under President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are trusting and hopeful that this episode will never repeat itself again. We encourage the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Police and other security agents to take lessons from the lapses that led to this abduction and ensure that we never see a repeat of this tragedy again.”

The party also congratulated the President for his determination to ensure the release of the boys.

Also in a separate statement issued by Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed, the Youth Rep in the Caretaker Committee of the party, warned that non members of the Caretaker Committee to stop issuing statements on Behalf of the party

He maintained that no member of the party who is not a member of the 13-Man caretaker committee should or is allowed to speak for the party by whatever name called.

“The party wishes to inform the general public, especially members of the media that the members of the defunct Exco which was dissolved at the last National Executive Council meeting of the party do not speak for the party, and thus should not be quoted as such.

“We have seen statements published in the media quoting defunct members of the party’s dissolved executive and attributing it to the party; this is unacceptable and we will like to make it clear that only members of the current National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Committee may speak for the party.”