IGP tasks PPROs to review EndSARS protest, develop crisis management tool

By Hassan Zaggi

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has charged Police Public Relations Officers (PPROs) to review the recently ended EndSARS protests and the crisis that followed and come up with definite strategies on how to manage such crisis in the future.

He gave the charge while declaring open a 4-day Intensive Capacity Building Workshop for Police Spokespersons holding in Enugu, on Tuesday.

The capacity building which was with the theme: “Crisis Management and Law Enforcement; the role of Police Spokespersons,” brought together police spokespersons from all states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). It is holding between 15-18, December.

According to the IGP, the workshop will, among other things, avail the Police PR Managers the opportunity to review the two major unfortunate events in the year, 2020 – the outbreak of the COVID-19 National Health Emergency, and the ENDSARS protests and the violence that ensued therefrom, in some parts of the country – and come up with best practices and improved strategic communication tools to manage similar crises in future.

The IGP disclosed that the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and other carefully selected Public Relations/Communications experts will function as the Faculty Directors for the Workshop.

IGP Adamu noted that the NIPR will also organize an accelerated Master Class/Induction Course for the PPROs who are not yet registered members of the Institute, to ensure full compliance with the NIPR Act, CAP N114, LFN 2004 which criminalises engaging in Public Relations activities without licensing by the NIPR.

He, therefore, applauded the Enugu state governor for hosting the programme.

In attendance at the opening ceremony are; DIG Celestine Okoye, coordinating Deputy Inspector General of Police, South-East, AIG Dan-Mallam Mohammed, AIG Zone-13 Headquarters, AIG FCID Annex Enugu, Fimihan Adeoye, Commissioners of Police in-charge of Anambra State, CP John Abang and Enugu State, CP Ahmad Abdurrahman, President and Chairman of Council, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Mukhtar Sirajo, fnipr and his team, Dr. Ngozi Ulogu, fnipr of the Department of Mass Communication, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka and Mike Dada, Lead Strategist/CEO PRM Africa.