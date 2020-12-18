2023: PDP will emerge stronger, better, says BoT Chairman.

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Walid Jibrin, has called on all aggrieved members of the party to sheath their sword, assuring that the party will reinvent itself and emerge stronger and better ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Sen. Jibrin specifically appealed to the aggrieved members to remain in the party in view of the fact that leaders of the main opposition party are working hard, looking for the way forward.

The Chairman BoT of the PDP made the appeal in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Sen. Jibrin declared that he and other leaders of the party are doing everything possible to find solutions to the various contending issues.

According to him, ‘In my capacity as Chairman of PDP BoT, the conscience of the party, I am watching very keenly the recent developments in our great party with a special call on all aggrieved members to remain in the party with a view to looking for the way forward.

“As the father of all, I have decided not to pay deaf ears to group or individual grievances to enable me play a neutral and fatherly role in order to harmonise the views expressed with a view to taking necessary action.

“I wish to call on the aggrieved members to shelve their sword while we explore all peaceful means to find an amicable solution.

“I want to state that it is very normal for any member or groups to air their views, but we must use the various reconciliation strategies in order to make the party the strongest.

” I want to further state that PDP has come to stay with no shaking and determination to bring our detractors and enemies to shame”, he said.

The BoT Chairman appealed to all the organs of the PDP including the National caucus, BoT, National Executive Committee, and the National convention to leave up to their expectations and be guided by justice and fairness without any sinister motives or personal aggrandizement.

He also urged the governors elected on the platform of the PDP to continue to use their positions to keep the party alive.

He similarly called for support for the Governor Bala Mohammed and Senator Bukola Saraki’s committees on post 2019 post election review committee and National reconciliation and strategic committee respectively.