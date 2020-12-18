Ganduje Eulogises Late Ajimobi, As SAAF Donates Auditorium To UI

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has reviewed the life and times of former Governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, describing him as a leader who lived a life full of peace, hardwork, compassion, and uncommon successes in all his endeavours.

Ganduje who stated this while laying the foundation of Resource Auditorium at the Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies (IPSS), University of Ibadan donated to the university by Senator Abiola Ajimobi Foundation (SAAF), said his inlaw who passed on recently will always be remembered for his good deeds and exemplary life.

According to a Statement by Kano state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, the event was part of activities marking the first posthumous birthday and 3rd Annual Roundtable Discussion in honour of the immediate past governor, put together by the Foundation.

The Governor, while turning the sod, said that late Ajimobi, who left office in May last year and died June this year, would be remembered for his efforts to develop the state.

He particularly eulogise Ajimobi for his immense contribution to the development of the education sector.

Speaking at the occasion, the widow, who doubles as President of the Foundation, Dr. Mrs Florence Ajimobi, extoled virtues of her husband whom she said had the interest of his people at heart.

She said the Foundation decided to enter into a collaboration with the Institute by institutionalizing the annual Roundtable.

Dr. Ajimobi announed that the auditorium centre would be commissioned on December 17, next year which concides with the second anniversary of his death.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between the university and the foundation.

In his remark, the Director, Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies, Professor Tajudeen Akanji described Ajimobi as a man of peace.

He said the collaboration would ensure the sustenance of the development agenda and legacies of Senator Ajimobi.

Wife of Kano state Governor, Prof. Hafsat Ganduje and family; acting vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof. Babalola Ekanola; and the state commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba joined the Ajimobi’s at the foundation laying ceremony.