22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

*President Buhari has justified Nigerians’ confidence with release…

Lawyer drags dismissed Clinton Jaja, COSON boss, Okoroji…

USAID, FCTA sign MoU to boost Primary Healthcare…

*Nigerian military tackling terrorism within best international standard,…

How troops Rescued Kankara School Boys alive –…

Day of the Mountain Eagle, Visionary Crocodile

China strives to advance ecological civilization with world

China helps accelerate process of international poverty reduction

Chinese Traditional Kunqu opera gains new vitality in…

Ganduje Eulogises Late Ajimobi, As SAAF Donates Auditorium…

News

Ganduje Eulogises Late Ajimobi, As SAAF Donates Auditorium To UI

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has reviewed the life and times of former Governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, describing him as a leader who lived a life full of peace, hardwork, compassion, and uncommon successes in all his endeavours.

Ganduje who stated this while laying the foundation of Resource Auditorium at the Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies (IPSS), University of Ibadan donated to the university by Senator Abiola Ajimobi Foundation (SAAF), said his inlaw who passed on recently will always be remembered for his good deeds and exemplary life.

According to a Statement by Kano state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, the event was part of activities marking the first posthumous birthday and 3rd Annual Roundtable Discussion in honour of the immediate past governor, put together by the Foundation.

The Governor, while turning the sod, said that late Ajimobi, who left office in May last year and died June this year, would be remembered for his efforts to develop the state.

He particularly eulogise Ajimobi for his immense contribution to the development of the education sector.

Speaking at the occasion, the widow, who doubles as President of the Foundation, Dr. Mrs Florence Ajimobi, extoled virtues of her husband whom she said had the interest of his people at heart.

She said the Foundation decided to enter into a collaboration with the Institute by institutionalizing the annual Roundtable.

Dr. Ajimobi announed that the auditorium centre would be commissioned on December 17, next year which concides with the second anniversary of his death.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between the university and the foundation.

In his remark, the Director, Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies, Professor Tajudeen Akanji described Ajimobi as a man of peace.

He said the collaboration would ensure the sustenance of the development agenda and legacies of Senator Ajimobi.

Wife of Kano state Governor, Prof. Hafsat Ganduje and family; acting vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof. Babalola Ekanola; and the state commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba joined the Ajimobi’s at the foundation laying ceremony.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Stakeholders seek deepened sectoral consultations on BUR2 climate change process

Editor

Buhari salutes Nigerian workers on 2020 Labour Day

Editor

Insecurity: Should we conclude that our country is a failed state- COCIN President decries

Editor

Ondo Guber: Dogara chairs PDP screening committee

Editor

Promote discipline, CAN president tells churches

Editor

Ganduje promises to train undergraduates on skills acquisition

Editor

Appointing a female Chief of Staff will certainly elevate President Buhari – Gender Experts

Editor

Air Component Operation THUNDER STRIKE kill scores of bandits in Kaduna Forest’s

Editor

Suspended NSITF MD accuses Ngige of taking over agency’s management duties

Editor

ECOWAS using own resources to fight terrorism- Buhari

Editor

COVID -19: Chris Igwe donates 2000 cartons of indomie noodles, N5m, sanitizers, testing kits to Abia govt

Editor

COVID-19: PDP prays for Dokpesi, others

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More