NJC recommends sack of erring judges

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the compulsory retirement of the Grand Khadi of Yobe State, Shu’aibu Talba, and a judge of the Osun State High Court, Justice Abdulkareem Abdulrasaq over alleged age falsification.

The decision for the immediate sack of the judicial officers was taken at the 93rd meeting of the NJC which held virtually on December 16, 2020.

Meanwhile, the body also at the same meeting recommended the appointment of 69 other judicial officers to enhance justice delivery in the country.

A statement by NJC’s Directo of Information, Mr. Soji Oye, noted that Talba was recommended for compulsory retirement following an investigation into a petition against him by one Malam Zakar Adamu, Chairman, Movement for Justice in Nigeria.

The statement alleged that Talba falsified his age on two occasions, i.e. from February 1, 1955 to August 27, 1955 and later to December 30, 1959.

“Findings revealed that he was supposed to have retired on February 1, 2020 by virtue of his declared date of birth of February 1, 1955.

“Council, after deliberation, decided to recommend His Lordship’s compulsory retirement to Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State. Furthermore, Council requested the Government of Yobe State to deduct all salaries received by His Lordship from February 1, 2020 till date, from his gratuity, and remit same to the National Judicial Council that pays salaries of all Judicial Officers in the Federation.” the statement said.

On Abdulrasaq, the statement said following investigation into a petition against him by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Yomi Alliyu, it was discovered that he falsified his date of birth from September 3, 1955 to September 3, 1957.

“Council therefore, recommended His Lordship’s compulsory retirement to Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State with effect from September 3, 2020. It also requested the Osun State Government to deduct from His Lordship gratuity, salaries received by him from September 3, 2020, and remit same to the National Judicial Council,” Oye.

Meanwhile, the body, in exercising its disciplinary powers under the 1999 Constitution has suspended both Talba and Justice Abdulrasaq from office pending the approval of the recommendation of their compulsory retirements by their respective Governors.

However, the NJC dismissed 18 petitions against 14 judicial officers for lacking in merit.

“Similarly, Council considered the Report of the Interview Committee and recommended the appointment of Sixty-nine (69) Judicial Officers as Heads of Court, Judges of High Court of States, Kadis of States/FCT Sharia Courts of Appeal and Judges of the Customary Courts of Appeal.

“In another development, Council also received and approved the Report of its Committee on Appointments, Promotion and Discipline which recommended the promotion of Seventy (70) Members of Staff of the National Judicial Council,” the statement added.

The NJC also acknowledged the notifications of retirement of 12 Judicial Officers and notifications of death of three (3) Judges of Federal and State Courts.