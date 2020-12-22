Ohanaeze Presidency: My mission is not an ambition but an inspiration – Obiozor

By Everest Ezihe, Owerri

Prof. George Obiozor, a Frontline candidate in the race to occupy the office of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo by January,2021 says his mission and vision towards the prestigious office of the Igbo apex sociocultural and political organization is not borne out of ambition but rather out of divine inspiration to get things patriotically done in the overall interest of the ethnic group.

Obiozor said this in Owerri on Monday while addressing a press conference at late Eudora Iwuanyanwu mini Conference Hall Ugwu Orji, Owerri shortly after a meeting with critical stakeholders of the organization in the state and presided over by Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu(Ahaejiagamba Ndi Igbo).

According to him ” My interest to run for the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo is not a product of ambition but an architect of divine inspiration to repositioned the seven states of Ndigbo before other ethnic nationalities. The country for now is in a critical situation and the ethnic group needs her best in terms of leadership, thus if you are going for war of the giants you don’t involve the dwarfs” he informed.

Obiozor who has been an adviser to three previous Presidents in Nigeria, observed that Ndi Igbo has been a victim of all crises in Nigeria thus identifying insecurity as the greatest problem of the ethnic nationality in Nigeria .

He canvassed the need for building bridges of understanding and negotiation with mutual partners in solving the problem of insecurities and ethnic biases.

The Imo State consensus candidate pointed out that “Igbos are facing existencial threat from other ethnic groups, therefore, Igbos should be able to identify their foes, friends and allies to fall back on in case of circumstances. Igbos should have a different mindsets to make the region great. The sanctity of education must be restored because it is primarily importance to the Igbos”he noted.

Obiozor further pointed out that with his election as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo all issues concerning Igbo dilemma in Nigeria will be put to rest while informing that he has equally advanced plans to attract N500B intervention development funds for an accelerated development of the geographical area insisting on the urgent needs to address youths unemployment in Igboland.

He also advocated for tolerance in leadership and the need to jettison individualism in governance noting that the ethnic group deserves prompt attention and audience in issues effecting her in the federation like her contemporaries in the country.

Earlier, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, (Ahaejiagamba Ndi Igbo) who is the Chairman Elders Council of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, said that the offices in Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo is rotatorily done among the seven states of the federation that constitutes membership of the Apex Igbo sociocultural organization and the States are Abia, Anambra, Delta,Eboniyi, Enugu, Imo and Rivers States informing that the next election which comes up this January, that it’s the turn of Imo state to produce the next President General of the 4 year tenured organization.

Iwuanyanwu said that to avoid insurbodination, instability, imposition, bickering, wrangling and heating up the polity, that the stakeholders in Imo State meet and set up screening committee with him as the Chairman and Dr. Etche Chukwu Ezechi, Imo state Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo as secretary and with the mandate to critically examined the credentials, pedigree and antecedents of the over 25 persons from Imo State jostling for the zoned position.

Ahajiejiagamba said it was only six out of the over 25 aspirants that courageously presented themselves and their credentials for scrutiny before the committee and at the end, the committee unanimously endorsed Prof. George Obiozor based on his intimidating Curriculum vitae, pedigrees and antecedents.

Iwuanyanwu who described himself as an Elder Statesman noted that the President General position does not need an activist but rather an administrator who’s visionary and purposeful in governance insisting that the consensus selection of Obiozor should not deter others not to contest hence it’s their legitimate right.

Also speaking,Pastor Divine Eche, the state Chairman of Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) and HRH Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, representing the traditional institution in the state all banked the candidature of Prof. George Obiozor describing him as a bundle of leadership experiences, good pedigrees and contacts.

Among other eminent personalities who graced the press conference in solidarity with Prof. Obiozor are HRM Eze Oliver Ohanweh(Obi gburu gburu of Ihim ancient kingdom), HE Dr. Douglas Achinulo, HE Engr. Ebere Udeagu, Ambassador Eddy Onuoha and Archbishop Athan Azubuike.

From Left to right during the press conference are: HE Engr. Ebere Udeagu(Former Deputy Governor of Imo State), Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu(Ahaejiagamba Ndi Igbo), Prof George Obiozor( The Imo State endorsed President General Candidate of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo), Dr. Etche Chukwu Ezechi ( Imo State Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo) and Amb.Eddy Onuoha.