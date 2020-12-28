32 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Ambassador Talks: Duarte: Respect Differences But Agree On…

World expects China, U.S. to shoulder responsibilities for…

China becomes largest destination in Asia for foreign…

China begins vaccination sign-ups

Protecting intellectual property rights equals to protecting innovation

NW China’s Zhangye achieves rich fruits in developing…

Ambassador Talks: Angola’s ambassador to China lauds Beijing’s…

China steadily resumes marathons amid epidemic control

World’s first 350 km/h freight train rolls off…

Abuja emerges Nigeria cleanest city

World

Protecting intellectual property rights equals to protecting innovation

Intellectual property rights are the rights given to intellectual creations in social practice, and are an important source of social wealth. As a top filer of invention patents for 9 years in a row, China is witnessing a spike of valuable core patents. Copyrights, brands, and patents are enjoying increasing protection in the country.

The achievements made by China in intellectual property protection mirror the country’s transition from a major importer to a major creator of intellectual property.

In recent years, China has comprehensively lifted its overall protection capabilities for intellectual property. It not only advanced the amendment of its patent law, trademark law, and copyright law, but also reestablished China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), explored to set up intellectual property courts, and started operating intellectual property protection centers.

Protecting intellectual property rights is equal to protecting innovation. This value is gaining more and more recognition from the public as a series of measures have been implemented to promote innovation. Last year, China’s social satisfaction for intellectual property protection was 15.29 points higher than that in 2012, which indicated a wide public recognition for the country’s achievements in this area.

According to the 2020 edition of the Global Innovation Index released by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), China is ranked 14th among 131 economies worldwide, becoming the only middle-income economy that has made it into the top 30.

As a fundamental method to encourage innovation, a basic guarantee for the source of innovation, and a core element for global competitiveness, intellectual property protection is playing an increasingly important role.

Gaining rich resources of intellectual property rights over years of development, China is now a genuine major holder of patents. It has been the top filer of invention patents and trademarks for years in a row, and holds massive core patents in high-speed rail, nuclear power, and 5G.

As of the end of October this year, China had nearly 2.97 million invention patents in force, and the invention patent ownership per 10,000 of population stood at 15.2.

China is now chasing quality of patents rather than just the quantity. It is noteworthy that for the time being, the country still lacks high-quality core patents, and needs to reach further in certain industries. To translate intellectual property rights into productive forces and make them drive the country’s development is an urgent problem that needs to be addressed by China, to achieve which enhanced protection over intellectual property is no doubt an important link.

Currently, China is accelerating the making of a strategic guideline on building a strong country through intellectual property in the next 15 years, as well as a five-year plan to further enhance intellectual property protection, so as to “set a price” for knowledge and empower innovation, and offer firm support for implementing a new vision of development, building a new development paradigm, and promoting high-quality development.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Poverty-relief relocation leads remote village in Guizhou to prosperous life

Editor

Investment attraction remains non-stop at China’s FTZs in midst of COVID-19

Editor

Laws of economics bring foreign capital closer to China

Editor

China’s patent applications rebound to pre-pandemic level in first four months this year

Editor

Relocated residents from Xinjiang get rid of poverty, embrace better life

Editor

Hegemonic practices won’t last long

Editor

China COVID-19 White Paper: Beijing releases document on actions in fight against coronavirus

Editor

East China’s Zhejiang explores more environment-friendly development

Editor

Carrie Lam exclusive: Central govt to help HKSAR come out of the woods

Editor

China, Myanmar to forge closer relationship

Editor

Xinjiang’s counter-terrorism, de-radicalization achievements undeniable

Editor

China’s governance contributes wisdom, power to world

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More