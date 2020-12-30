2021 UTME: JAMB denies reports of sale of application documents

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Wednesday, said no date has been fixed for the commencement of sales of the application documents for its 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) was reacting to reports that the board had already commenced the sales of forms for 2021 application.

He said the board had since distanced itself from such reports, warning that it was totally false, misleading and malicious.

”The board’s attention has been drawn to some fictitious advertisement for the sales of the 2021 UTME/Direct Entry (DE) application documents purportedly coming from the board.

”This is totally false, and an attempt to mislead the public as the board has not rolled out its 2021 application documents.

”We have clearly defined channels of communication and as soon as we commence the process, the public will be duly informed via the necessary media platforms.

“The board, therefore, wants to urge members of the general public not to be hoodwinked into falling prey to the antics of these persons, who derive pleasure in causing confusion.

“We all know the global disruptions caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19), to education and other sectors of the economy, hence the delay in the commencement of the process as was obtained in previous years,” he said.

Dr. Benjamin, however, urged members of the public to always cross-check with the board through its online platforms for authentic information.